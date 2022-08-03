'We Hold All The Cards' - Davis Love III On PGA Tour Players Boycotting Tournaments

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Davis Love III has clarified, and reiterated, his comments on the potential of PGA Tour players boycotting events to stop LIV Golf players teeing it up.

The 21-time PGA Tour winner remains firm in his stance that even if LIV players win any court cases, PGA Tour players hold the cards and can force the defectors out by threatening not to play in tournaments.

"If a group of veterans and a group of top current players align with 150 guys on the Tour, and we say, ‘Guess what? We're not playing,’ that solves it, right? If LIV guys play in the US Open, we’re not playing," Love said last week. "If they sue in court, and they win, well, we’re not playing. You know, there won't be a US Open. It's just like a baseball strike."

The 1997 PGA Champion plays in the Wyndham Championship this week and was asked about the current situation in the game with LIV Golf, with Love saying it is "unfortunate" and once again mentioning how players could boycott tournaments even if LIV players win court cases to come back and play on the PGA Tour.

"Well, you know, the whole situation is unfortunate. I didn't try to single out the US Open as the players striking or threatening not to play," he said.

"I was saying that if the LIV guys sue and are allowed to play on the PGA Tour, that the players are enough fed up with it, we understand that we make the rules on the PGA Tour and the commissioner's enforcing our rules and we don't want those guys playing, come and cherrypicking our tournaments, that we hold all the cards, not Jay or not Seth Waugh or Mike Whan. They don't hold all the cards, we hold all the cards.

"If we say to the FTC and to Washington, no, we support the rules, we don't want those guys playing, we don't care what the courts say, our only option really, the nuclear option is to say, well, fine, if they have to play in our events, we just won't play.

"I think the Tour players, the Max Homas and Rory McIlroys have done a good job. I think the undercurrent of guys are getting more and more fed up with it, that these guys are threatening our way of life, they're trying to take money out of our pockets and cherrypick our best tournaments.

"The Majors have to make their own decisions. I loved what Martin Slumbers said, I think they're all going in the right direction, but the PGA TOUR players, we support the PGA Tour and we support the rules and we need to stand up for them."