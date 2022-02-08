WATCH: Tom Hoge’s Friend Goes ‘Literally Insane’ Watching Pebble Beach Win

In case you missed it, Tom Hoge fired four birdies on the back nine to post a four-under par 68 and secured a two shot victory over Jordan Spieth in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The victory was Hoge's first in 203 starts on the PGA Tour and in doing so, the 32 year old, who was one of seven players to share the lead during the final round, earns his first invitation to the Masters. He also joins a long list of illustrious winners at Pebble Beach, including Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Tom Watson, Sam Snead and Ben Hogan.

Hoge, who played in the final group in last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Spieth before ultimately faltering to a tie for 12th, was delighted, albeit a little confused, after the round. "It's been so long since I've won anything that I forgot how to celebrate". He added, “It feels pretty good, almost in shock”. Turns out, he’s not alone. The Caddie Network posted a video of one of Hoge’s good friends watching the events unfold at Pebble and it’s almost as good as the tournament itself.

The unknown friend could barely contain himself as he watched Hoge chase down Jordan Spieth on the back nine and was almost in disbelief when the final putt dropped and victory was confirmed. Unlike Hoge however, he looked like he knew how to celebrate.

Take a look for yourself. Let's hope he didn't feel too worse wear on Monday morning!

We all need a supportive friend like this 😂(Tiktok / healthierhannahblog) pic.twitter.com/scrDXjsOVMFebruary 7, 2022 See more

Hoge, who joined the PGA Tour in 2015, now sits at a career high 39th in the Official World Golf Ranking.