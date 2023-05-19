Watch The Hilarious Moment Tom Kim Gets Caked In Mud After Falling In Creek

Tom Kim had a couple of tumbles on day one at the PGA Championship, resulting in him quite hilariously being caked in mud during his round with three-and-a-half holes still to play.

The Korean star found the water, or the 'native area' as it's called, off the tee on the 6th hole and seemed to go in to check out the state of his golf ball. He emerged covered in mud, likely after sinking into the creek, before heading back in to clean his legs and feet that were well and truly caked in mud and grime from the creek. His polo shirt came out worse for wear, too.

As he was cleaning his legs and feet, he took a second tumble and left the creek soaking wet and muddy, forcing him to take his shirt off and replace it with a pullover from his bag.

Tom Kim 🤣🤣🤣 May 19, 2023

It certainly looked to be one of those moments where he thought the mud was a bit firmer than it actually was as he sunk deeper and deeper into the creek. Needless to say, the commentary team, and likely the fans at home too, very much enjoyed it.

Due to the state of his pants, the two-time PGA Tour winner was forced to roll them up and continue with his round with his new look. He went on to hole a seven-footer for bogey at the 6th before parring his way in for a 73.

That bogey on six dropped him to three-over-par for the round, having started on the 10th, leaving him just outside of the top 60.

Kim, still just 20-years-old, currently ranks 19th in the world. As well as his two PGA Tour victories, he also has two wins on the Asian Tour and seven other victories in Asia. He makes his third PGA Championship start this week, having missed the cut in 2020 and 2022.