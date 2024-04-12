World Golf Village Tornado: Footage Shows Scary Tornado Near World Golf Hall Of Fame In Florida

The World Golf Village in St Augustine, Florida, home of the World Golf Hall of Fame, came under threat by a tornado that caused damage to the nearby area on Thursday afternoon.

According to local news outlet News4JAX, the tornado impacted subdivisions just south of the World Golf Village, with one minor injury reported.

A number of clips of the tornado have circulated on social media, including this one from The Weather Channel.

WATCH: Video shows a tornado near the World Golf Village resort in St. Augustine, Florida, on Thursday.

Matt Devitt, Chief Meteorologist for a Southwest Florida news station, also shared a video on X.

#BREAKING 🌪️ Large tornado just did damage in the World Golf Village area of St. Augustine, Florida. Here's the video Curtis M just sent me.

“Large tornado just did damage in the World Golf Village area of St. Augustine, Florida,” Devitt wrote.

There has been no official statement from the World Golf Village or World Golf Hall of Fame, which recognises some of the biggest names in the history of the game.

While most sportsmen or women don’t enter the Hall of Fame until they are well retired, given the longevity of golfers, many are inducted while they’re still playing.

Tiger Woods was granted his place among the pantheon of greats in March 2022.