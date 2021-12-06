WATCH: Sam Burns Hits Five Chips En-Route To Nightmare Triple Bogey

A short game disaster at the Hero World Challenge cost Sam Burns the chance to win for the third time this year, with the American taking hitting five chips around the drivable par-4 14th green.

The 25-year-old was tied for the lead on the 14th tee but a triple bogey ended his hopes of winning the title. His drive missed the green left and his first chip ran through the green and down a slope. From there he attempted three chips with a fairway wood, with all three running back down to his feet, before finally pulling out a wedge and just about managing to get his ball up on the fringe.

WATCH: Sam Burns' nightmare 14th hole at the Hero World Challenge -

Golf is hard 🙈pic.twitter.com/k1DRGL1AuGDecember 6, 2021 See more

To his credit, Burns then holed his putt from just off of the green to salvage a triple bogey and he fought back excellently with an eagle at the par-5 next. It wouldn't be enough to seal the title, however, and even with another birdie coming in he ended three shots shy of winner Viktor Hovland in T3rd position.

Burns has had the best year of his young career in 2021, having recorded his first two PGA Tour wins at the Valspar and Sanderson Farms Championships. He was also second at the AT&T Byron Nelson, T2nd at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and third at the Genesis Invitational. Overall, he has had two wins, two runners-up finishes, two third-places and three other top 10s. All of these great results mean he is now ranked as high as 13th in the world, his career best, having ended 2020 as the World No.154.