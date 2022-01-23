Watch: Rory McIlroy Holes Out For Eagle As He Begins Back Nine Charge

On Friday afternoon, Rory McIlroy had to produce a birdie at the 18th to just make the cut on the number at Yas Links, with a four on the 600+ yard par-5 last putting him at three-over-par.

After a five-under-par 67 on the Saturday, the four-time Major winner still saw himself nine shots back of overnight leader, Scott Jamieson. However, after just 13 holes on the final day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, he sits just two back.

Playing the ninth, McIlroy left himself a smidge over 140-yards, with the resulting shot finding the bottom of the cup for a timely eagle. Watch the cracking shot below.

Rory McIlroy hole-out eagle!#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/fvOLsbpJmYJanuary 23, 2022 See more

With the overnight leaders struggling, including triple bogey's from the likes of Ryder Cup players, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland, there was a possibility that a player was going to break out from the pack and challenge at the top.

That player was the former world number one, as McIlroy recovered from yet another poor showing on Thursday and Friday, to salvage a result over the weekend.

After his eagle at the ninth, he would almost hole a lengthy eagle putt on the next, with a tap-in birdie moving him to four-under-par for the day and and just four back of the leaders.

That margin was soon reduced, with the 32-year-old birdieing the 12th and 13th to move within two of the lead.