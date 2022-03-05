WATCH: PGA Tour Pro Throws His Putter In The Lake At Bay Hill

Golf can be a frustrating game at the best of times, let alone when you are playing for millions and millions of dollars each week like PGA Tour players are.

At Bay Hill on Saturday, not only was the course and action starting to heat up, but so were some of the players tempers as Australian, Matt Jones, demonstrated at the par-4 11th, as the two-time PGA Tour champion said goodbye to his putter as it found a watery grave.

Watch the video below:

He's had enough 😳Matt Jones threw his putter in the lake at 12!! 😬📺 Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational live on Sky Sports Golf ⛳ pic.twitter.com/Qraz5HpCiVMarch 5, 2022

On a day where scoring was going to be hard to come by, it seemed that par was going to be your friend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and, after 10 holes, Jones was sat at just one-over-par for his round.

Hitting a nice drive down the middle at the 11th, the 41-year-old stuck his second shot to around five-feet from the flag, leaving himself a very, very makeable birdie putt. However, the Aussie seemed to be walking before he had even hit the putt, with his ball never troubling the hole.

After tapping-in for his par, Jones seemed to have had enough, with the 41-year-old flinging his putter into one of Bay Hill's many lakes and leaving the Aussie without his flat stick for the remainder of his third round.