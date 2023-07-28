WATCH: PGA Tour Pro Bends 9-Iron Around A Tree In Epic Escape
Nick Hardy wrapped his 9-iron around a tree playing a remarkable recovery shot at the 3M Open, going on to make the birdie putt as well
Nick Hardy produced a remarkable recovery shot at the 3M Open when he bent his 9-iron, quite literally, around a tree to end up making a birdie on his final hole.
Stuck behind a tree, with 176 yards to the hole, with a carry over water, is not a shot many of us would take on - especially as it required maximum effort to hook a 9-iron with zero follow through.
Hardy, though, is made of sterner stuff and not only took the shot on, but played it magnificently, bending the ball beautifully onto the green - while also bending his club around the tree.
The 9-iron's sacrifice was definitely worth it though, especially when the 27-year-old then rolled in the 11-foot putt he'd left himself for a closing birdie and a round of 65.
"I had 176 hole, 153 front, but I had to aim at the right side of the green," Hardy explained. "The way the green peels like that, I had to carry it at least almost to pin high to 176.
"I had an angle to hit the shot, I just had to hook a 9-iron with no follow-through, so that was a tough shot, that was the tough part about the shot.
"I was in between 8 and 9. And 8 would have took me over the green probably but I knew I would have gotten safely, but I took the risk the hitting the 9 and it paid off.
"When I hit it I knew it was going to be pretty good because I caught it perfect and I knew it felt like it was going to hook a little bit.
"I almost feel like I didn't even have to look after that because I was just worried about carrying the water. Once I hit it, I was like OK, it's going to be pretty good."
Hooking a 9-iron with no follow through 😮@NickHardy8 on how he pulled off this ridiculous escape @3MOpen. https://t.co/ulL2Slwhdq pic.twitter.com/y8o85KI7anJuly 27, 2023
The 9-iron is not quite dead though, with Hardy's coach quickly bending it back into shape just in case a replacement can't be found.
"He bent it back, yeah, right away. He's really good with club repair. Unfortunately for you guys, it looks much better now.
"I've got it in my hand right now just to keep working on it at lunchtime just in case Titleist can't get me one in time, but we'll see."
