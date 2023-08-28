WATCH: Paul Goydos Five Putt Gifts Vijay Singh PGA Tour Champions Title

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are many different ways to win a Tour event, and most players will take them however they come – but Vijay Singh will surely still be wondering how he won the Ally Challenge at the weekend.

The former Masters champion walked off the final green at Warwick Hills probably thinking he’d come up just short, only for Paul Goydos, playing in the group behind, to experience a very rare beast – a five-putt.

You could possibly make an excuse for a four-putt on an Augusta-like green, but the two-time PGA Tour winner was facing an eighteen footer for birdie on the 17th, and no one could have predicted the horror show that followed.

Goydos, 59, left his birdie effort three feet short, before his aggressive par attempt finished the same distance past the cup.

After missing the comeback putt for bogey, his ball travelled even further past the hole and, head clearly scrambled, he missed again, eventually tapping in for a triple-bogey six.

Four putts from 3 feet.Paul Goydos' 1-shot lead became a 2-shot deficit after a triple bogey on the 17th hole @AllyChallenge. pic.twitter.com/KRRdp97iXoAugust 27, 2023 See more

The disastereous 90 seconds left him two shots back of Singh, and there was no time to make up for the damage.

Goydos, understandably, had a look of disbelief on his face, and he wasn’t the only one to be left shocked.

Commentating for the Golf Channel, John Swantek, said: “It has become complete unglued for Goydos, who was in command here at 17.”

Lanny Wadkins, added: “I was thinking all he had to do was tap this short one in and par 18 and it’s his. But not now …”

Singh won’t be losing any sleep over what happened – not considering that this was his first PGA Tour Champions title in nearly five years.

“I was 14 (under), Jeff was 13 and no ... no Goydos,” the Fijian said. “I was surprised what he did there.”

Warwick Hills clearly suits Singh’s game, with three of his 34 PGA Tour victories coming there when it was a regular stop on the PGA Tour.

“For some reason, I drive the ball very well here,” he said. “I did that this week, and I putted well.

“Putting has been a mystery for a long time. I found a few things out in the last few weeks and I’ve been putting really well.”