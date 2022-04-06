WATCH: Patron Throws Sam Burns' Golf Ball Onto The Green
Burns' tee shot flew into the crowd and one patron caught his ball and threw it towards the hole...
Sam Burns let out a huge cry of 'fore' during The Masters Par-3 Contest when his ball went flying into the patrons on Augusta National's short course.
Burns' ball then nearly ended up in the hole after a patron caught it and threw it onto the green in a quite bizarre, and hilarious, scene.
A little help from the patrons 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HUM09dYEgwApril 6, 2022
Burns did not replace his ball so therefore forfeited his score for the Par-3 Contest, with the American officially listed as a 'WD' on the leaderboard along with many other pros. If a professional's golf ball is moved by a fan during a tournament they must replace it back to where it came to rest under no penalty.
"If your ball is moved by an outside influence, such as an animal or a spectator, there is no penalty to anyone and the ball must be replaced," the Rule states via the USGA.
Sam Burns makes his Masters Tournament debut this week despite having won three times on the PGA Tour. He currently ranks 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Play was suspended around 3.45pm local time on Wednesday due to the threat of lightning in the Augusta area. It's the second day of storms after Tuesday's action was suspended before 11am.
It means the golf course will be playing much softer during the tournament compared to how the players saw it on Monday.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
