WATCH: Patron Throws Sam Burns' Golf Ball Onto The Green

Burns' tee shot flew into the crowd and one patron caught his ball and threw it towards the hole...

Sam Burns and a picture of a fan throwing his golf ball
(Image credit: @SkySportsGolf/Twitter)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Sam Burns let out a huge cry of 'fore' during The Masters Par-3 Contest when his ball went flying into the patrons on Augusta National's short course.

Burns' ball then nearly ended up in the hole after a patron caught it and threw it onto the green in a quite bizarre, and hilarious, scene.

Watch the incident below:

See more

Burns did not replace his ball so therefore forfeited his score for the Par-3 Contest, with the American officially listed as a 'WD' on the leaderboard along with many other pros. If a professional's golf ball is moved by a fan during a tournament they must replace it back to where it came to rest under no penalty.

"If your ball is moved by an outside influence, such as an animal or a spectator, there is no penalty to anyone and the ball must be replaced," the Rule states via the USGA.

Sam Burns makes his Masters Tournament debut this week despite having won three times on the PGA Tour. He currently ranks 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Play was suspended around 3.45pm local time on Wednesday due to the threat of lightning in the Augusta area. It's the second day of storms after Tuesday's action was suspended before 11am.

It means the golf course will be playing much softer during the tournament compared to how the players saw it on Monday.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


