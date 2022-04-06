WATCH: Patron Throws Sam Burns' Golf Ball Onto The Green

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sam Burns let out a huge cry of 'fore' during The Masters Par-3 Contest when his ball went flying into the patrons on Augusta National's short course.

Burns' ball then nearly ended up in the hole after a patron caught it and threw it onto the green in a quite bizarre, and hilarious, scene.

Watch the incident below:

A little help from the patrons 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HUM09dYEgwApril 6, 2022 See more

Burns did not replace his ball so therefore forfeited his score for the Par-3 Contest, with the American officially listed as a 'WD' on the leaderboard along with many other pros. If a professional's golf ball is moved by a fan during a tournament they must replace it back to where it came to rest under no penalty.

"If your ball is moved by an outside influence, such as an animal or a spectator, there is no penalty to anyone and the ball must be replaced," the Rule states via the USGA.

Sam Burns makes his Masters Tournament debut this week despite having won three times on the PGA Tour. He currently ranks 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Play was suspended around 3.45pm local time on Wednesday due to the threat of lightning in the Augusta area. It's the second day of storms after Tuesday's action was suspended before 11am.

It means the golf course will be playing much softer during the tournament compared to how the players saw it on Monday.