WATCH: Nine-Year-Old Boy Makes Hole-In-One

The youngster broke down in tears after hitting the ace at a public course in Melbourne, Australia

Screengrabs of junior golfer making hole-in-one
(Image credit: @9NewsMelb)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

For some players, hitting a hole-in-one is a lifetime ambition that takes decades to realise – if at all. However, for one nine-year-old from Melbourne, Australia, that dream was achieved in style at the city’s Northcote Public Golf Course last weekend.

What’s more, the unforgettable moment was caught on video.

Patrick Shell was playing the 140-yard par-3 sixth at the nine-hole course alongside his father. Using his three-wood from the tee, the youngster’s smooth swing ensured an excellent contact with the ball. 

See more

It was immediately apparent that this was no ordinary tee shot, with Patrick’s father saying: “Oh that’s nice. That’s right at it. Get in, get in, get in, get in, get in!” as the ball approached the green. It duly pitched a few feet from the hole before rolling in and creating a moment that neither father nor son will ever likely forget.

Following a few moments of wild celebrations and laughter, the momentous achievement became a little too much for the young golfer, who sank to his knees and began crying. Not long after, he recovered his composure and excitedly ran towards the pin. On the way, his proud dad pointed out the pitch mark a few feet from the hole before the youngster removed the ball from the hole and declared he felt “seriously good”.

The boy told Melbourne radio station 3AW that his dad took him for a well-earned raspberry lemonade to celebrate the achievement. It’s doubtful it could have tasted sweeter.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Freelance Staff Writer

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.