WATCH: Nine-Year-Old Boy Makes Hole-In-One

For some players, hitting a hole-in-one is a lifetime ambition that takes decades to realise – if at all. However, for one nine-year-old from Melbourne, Australia, that dream was achieved in style at the city’s Northcote Public Golf Course last weekend.

What’s more, the unforgettable moment was caught on video.

Patrick Shell was playing the 140-yard par-3 sixth at the nine-hole course alongside his father. Using his three-wood from the tee, the youngster’s smooth swing ensured an excellent contact with the ball.

A nine-year-old Melburnian has achieved a remarkable feat, hitting a hole-in-one at the Northcote Public Golf Course over the weekend. ⛳ #9News pic.twitter.com/aZ60BuupBdSeptember 19, 2022 See more

It was immediately apparent that this was no ordinary tee shot, with Patrick’s father saying: “Oh that’s nice. That’s right at it. Get in, get in, get in, get in, get in!” as the ball approached the green. It duly pitched a few feet from the hole before rolling in and creating a moment that neither father nor son will ever likely forget.

Following a few moments of wild celebrations and laughter, the momentous achievement became a little too much for the young golfer, who sank to his knees and began crying. Not long after, he recovered his composure and excitedly ran towards the pin. On the way, his proud dad pointed out the pitch mark a few feet from the hole before the youngster removed the ball from the hole and declared he felt “seriously good”.

The boy told Melbourne radio station 3AW that his dad took him for a well-earned raspberry lemonade to celebrate the achievement. It’s doubtful it could have tasted sweeter.