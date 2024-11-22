Watch: Min Woo Lee Makes Simulator Ace - Live!

Min Woo Lee is no stranger to highlight reel moments, and he added another rather unusual one as he nailed a hole-in-one on a golf simulator while streaming live.

More heavy rain in Brisbane saw the second round of the Australian PGA Championship completely washed out on Friday, and the event cut to 54 holes as a result.

With a day off, some players will have rested, spent some extra time with their family or go and work on their games - but not Min Woo Lee.

One of golf's real characters, he decided to go to a golf simulator with some friends and stream some hole-in-one challenges live to his followers - with instant results.

As with just his second attempt while streaming live on social media, Lee managed to make a hole-in-one - to his obvious delight.

"Went on Tik Tok live for a hole in one challenge, got it second go," read the caption on his social media post.

Lee also had another video on his Instagram stories that showed him making an ace on a simulated version of the famous seventh hole at Pebble Beach - but this time with a note saying it came after 90 minutes of live streaming attempts.

On a day when golf was washed out in Australia, at least some fans got to see some quality swings in action - if only on a simulator via social media.

There was a real life hole-in-one for fans to cheer on the first day of the Australian PGA Championship though - the first one of the new DP World Tour season in fact.

South Korea's MK Kim had that honor, and it looked like he may well have claimed a brand new BMW from the tournament sponsors too, with the car sat behind the tee box signalling that it was one of those holes where an ace won that player a car.

However, despite Kim holing out with an eight iron from 178 yards on the par-three 11th hole, the win-a-car prize is only available on Saturday and Sunday at the tournament.

So despite his heroics, Kim had to just look at the gleaming new BMW i5 electric car as he wandered off. So near and yet so far!