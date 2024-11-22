Watch: Min Woo Lee Makes Simulator Ace - Live!

Min Woo Lee used the weather delay at the Australian PGA Championship to live stream a golf simulator session to his social media followers - and promptly made a hole-in-one

Min Woo Lee makes a hole-in-one on a golf simulator live streaming
Paul Higham
By
published

Min Woo Lee is no stranger to highlight reel moments, and he added another rather unusual one as he nailed a hole-in-one on a golf simulator while streaming live.

More heavy rain in Brisbane saw the second round of the Australian PGA Championship completely washed out on Friday, and the event cut to 54 holes as a result.

With a day off, some players will have rested, spent some extra time with their family or go and work on their games - but not Min Woo Lee.

One of golf's real characters, he decided to go to a golf simulator with some friends and stream some hole-in-one challenges live to his followers - with instant results.

As with just his second attempt while streaming live on social media, Lee managed to make a hole-in-one - to his obvious delight.

"Went on Tik Tok live for a hole in one challenge, got it second go," read the caption on his social media post.

Lee also had another video on his Instagram stories that showed him making an ace on a simulated version of the famous seventh hole at Pebble Beach - but this time with a note saying it came after 90 minutes of live streaming attempts.

On a day when golf was washed out in Australia, at least some fans got to see some quality swings in action - if only on a simulator via social media.

There was a real life hole-in-one for fans to cheer on the first day of the Australian PGA Championship though - the first one of the new DP World Tour season in fact.

South Korea's MK Kim had that honor, and it looked like he may well have claimed a brand new BMW from the tournament sponsors too, with the car sat behind the tee box signalling that it was one of those holes where an ace won that player a car.

However, despite Kim holing out with an eight iron from 178 yards on the par-three 11th hole, the win-a-car prize is only available on Saturday and Sunday at the tournament.

So despite his heroics, Kim had to just look at the gleaming new BMW i5 electric car as he wandered off. So near and yet so far!

Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

