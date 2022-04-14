WATCH: McIlroy Takes On Hovland In A Hilarious 14 Club Challenge

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are the latest players to take part in the DP World Tour’s hilarious 14 Club Challenge.

The pair took on the challenge while in Dubai for the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic in something of a lighthearted precursor to the serious action of the tournament, which Hovland won, with McIlroy finishing third.

The rules of the 14 Club Challenge are simple enough, with players having to use all 14 clubs to try and hit the green on a par three hole. Each shot that hits the green gains a point for the player. However, there’s one twist – when a player uses a club, both players lose it. Predictably, the action that follows is both hilarious and fun.

Without giving too much away, things get off to a steady enough start after McIlroy wins the toss and selects a pitching wedge. However, by the time the 6 iron is being pulled out, the pair have to get more creative – something Hovland admits to lacking in an exchange, concluding: “I wish I had practised more like this. It would have helped me for this moment!”

On the challenge goes, until, by the time it’s the turn of the 3 wood, Hovland declares McIlroy a narcissist! As the amusement continues, the challenge predictably finishes with a putter and a somewhat unusual stance. You can check out the video below.

Previous editions of the 14 Club Challenge have seen the likes of Lee Westwood play Matt Fitzpatrick, Eddie Pepperell face Ryan Fox, Padraig Harington take on Graeme McDowell, and cricketers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad compete.