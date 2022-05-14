WATCH: LET Player Takes A Tumble At Aramco Team Series

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've all had embarrassing moments out on the golf course. Whether it is a missed tap-in, or perhaps a specific shot, there are moments that you look back on with a sense of embarrassment and humour.

For Chloe Williams during the final day of the Aramco Team Series - Bangkok, that proved to be the case, with the 27-year-old stepping back and taking a tumble over the advertising boards that surrounded the sixth tee.

What followed was some 'sympathy' from her playing partners... sort of! but also a fantastically funny on-course interview, with Williams explaining the situation.

Final day fail for @ChloeWills95 😂🤣#RaiseOurGame | #BringTheEnergy pic.twitter.com/NnADMIi2lUMay 14, 2022 See more

Watching the moment on a phone, Williams can't help but laugh as she goes: "I've only just seen this! Oh sorry, that is brilliant! In my defence, the thing that I stumbled into is brown. It's like built in. Honestly, it's brilliant, but you know what, at least I can contribute with some fun to the group and the day.

"The girls - I knew they were in hysterics whilst I was over the ball and, to be fair, I couldn't believe how quickly I can compose myself and then I flushed it and made par! I said to the girls that it has got to be one of the best pars I have made in my career."

Following the fall, Williams would go on to finish in a tie for 52nd. In this position, you wouldn't expect to appear on the highlight reel for the event, but all we can say is good on Chloe for taking the moment so well!