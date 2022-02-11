WATCH: Golfer Has Bunker Nightmare On Royal Liverpool’s New Par-3

One Chesire-based golfer has given us a glimpse into the fate that could befall the best players in the world when they take on Royal Liverpool’s new par-3 15th at next year’s Open Championship.

The club has shown throughout its history that it isn’t afraid to make changes to its famous layout in order to continually evolve and improve the challenge of this links gem that’s situated in the Wirral. And measuring just 139 yards, the new hole is not to be taken for granted as danger awaits any shot that doesn’t find the putting surface - as this chap found out the hard way.

On a recent visit to Hoylake, club golfer Dave Peel made the fatal error of coming up short and finding the front-left bunker. The rest, as they say, is history. Sensing the mayhem that might ensue, companion for the day, Danny Procter, reached for his phone to capture the hilarious footage before posting it to Twitter.

If you haven’t seen it, it really is worth watching below…

The New 15th @RLGCHoylake proved rather difficult for Cheshire’s finest @davepeely @SGCGentsComps @TheOpen #hamlet pic.twitter.com/ABVN1I5ENLFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Reaching out to Danny on Twitter, he was keen to stress that, among the melee, he actually managed a birdie two, while Dave admirably two-putted for a 10, highlighting the sort of damage that can be done when out of position.

Although it plays as the 15th for the members, when The Open rolls into town, this will be the penultimate hole for the world’s elite, meaning it will likely have a major impact on the destination of the Claret Jug.

The name remains the same - ‘Rushes’ - but now anyone who visits Hoylake will play from a new tee to the old tee, which is now an elevated green looking out onto the Dee Estuary. With huge drop-offs at every turn, the penalty for missing the green is severe, something course architect Martin Ebert had in mind when planning the redesign.

He said: “The hope and expectation is that not only can a very short hole produce significant drama for the penultimate hole of the Open, but also provide the club with a hole which members and visiting golfers from around the world will be hugely excited to play.”

Among other, more minor changes, the par-5 finisher has also been lengthened and now measures over 600 yards from the very back tees, meaning the final two holes are sure to be action-packed when golf’s oldest championship returns next year.