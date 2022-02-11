WATCH: Golfer Has Bunker Nightmare On Royal Liverpool’s New Par-3
The pros will face a new challenge when they take on Royal Liverpool at next year's Open - as this golfer demonstrates
One Chesire-based golfer has given us a glimpse into the fate that could befall the best players in the world when they take on Royal Liverpool’s new par-3 15th at next year’s Open Championship.
The club has shown throughout its history that it isn’t afraid to make changes to its famous layout in order to continually evolve and improve the challenge of this links gem that’s situated in the Wirral. And measuring just 139 yards, the new hole is not to be taken for granted as danger awaits any shot that doesn’t find the putting surface - as this chap found out the hard way.
On a recent visit to Hoylake, club golfer Dave Peel made the fatal error of coming up short and finding the front-left bunker. The rest, as they say, is history. Sensing the mayhem that might ensue, companion for the day, Danny Procter, reached for his phone to capture the hilarious footage before posting it to Twitter.
If you haven’t seen it, it really is worth watching below…
The New 15th @RLGCHoylake proved rather difficult for Cheshire’s finest @davepeely @SGCGentsComps @TheOpen #hamlet pic.twitter.com/ABVN1I5ENLFebruary 9, 2022
Reaching out to Danny on Twitter, he was keen to stress that, among the melee, he actually managed a birdie two, while Dave admirably two-putted for a 10, highlighting the sort of damage that can be done when out of position.
Although it plays as the 15th for the members, when The Open rolls into town, this will be the penultimate hole for the world’s elite, meaning it will likely have a major impact on the destination of the Claret Jug.
The name remains the same - ‘Rushes’ - but now anyone who visits Hoylake will play from a new tee to the old tee, which is now an elevated green looking out onto the Dee Estuary. With huge drop-offs at every turn, the penalty for missing the green is severe, something course architect Martin Ebert had in mind when planning the redesign.
He said: “The hope and expectation is that not only can a very short hole produce significant drama for the penultimate hole of the Open, but also provide the club with a hole which members and visiting golfers from around the world will be hugely excited to play.”
Among other, more minor changes, the par-5 finisher has also been lengthened and now measures over 600 yards from the very back tees, meaning the final two holes are sure to be action-packed when golf’s oldest championship returns next year.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
What Are The Best Value Courses In The Top-100?
A look at the courses offering the best value rack rates, plus options to play out of season, later in the day or by taking advantage of a package
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Take This Golf Survey To Win A Scotty Cameron Putter
Take this short survey and you'll be entered into a prize draw to win a Scotty Cameron putter
By Elliott Heath • Published