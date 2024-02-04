Waste Management Phoenix Open Chairman Plays Down Competition Of LIV Golf Las Vegas Event

The WM Phoenix Open is one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the PGA Tour calendar, thanks largely to its famous party atmosphere, particularly on the stadium hole at TPC Scottsdale.

It’s not just the fans who contribute to its raucous atmosphere, either. For example two years ago, as well as a couple of aces at the hole, Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen went topless at the 16th, adding to the sense that the event is quite unlike any other on the circuit. The tournament also falls on the weekend of the Super Bowl, meaning it makes a big contribution to a huge sporting weekend in the US.

This year, though, it has competition in the form of the LIV Golf Las Vegas event, which takes place in the same city as the NFL’s league championship game. However. despite the big-money rival heading to Sin City for the first time, it's not something WM Phoenix Open’s chairman George Thimsen has any concerns over.

In an exclusive interview with Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic via Golfweek, he said: “There’s nothing that touches - especially in golf but in a lot of sporting events - that touches what we do here.”

That’s in spite of the tournament not enjoying signature event status in 2023. Last year, many of the world’s best players were obliged to tee it up at the event thanks to its elevated standing, which meant it also offered an eye-catching $20m purse.

While the 2024 edition will have less than half that prize fund, at $8.8m, there will still be a strong field, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler, World No.4 Viktor Hovland, two-time Major winner Justin Thomas and US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Thimsen thinks the field, combined with the event’s unique qualities, means it can more than hold its own against the $25m tournament taking place in Las Vegas.

He said: “You’ve got some great players coming here and it’s really a testament to the community. And when we talk about [motto], ‘We Are The People’s Open,’ the players come back because of the history and the relationship that they have with us, the tournament and the fans here. And the fact that this is not like any other tournament.”

There will be one more thing working in the WM Pheonix Open’s favour. The LIV Golf event takes place over three days with a Saturday finish, leaving the action in Arizona to have the spotlight to itself during the final round before attention turns to the Super Bowl at the Allegiant Stadium.