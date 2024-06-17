Was Rory McIlroy Wrong To Storm Off After US Open Agony - Or Should He Be Cut Some Slack?
Four Golf Monthly writers have their say after the World No.2 left the property instantly after losing out at the 2024 US Open
Rory McIlroy endured the toughest loss of his career at the 2024 US Open, where he bogeyed three of the final four holes to miss out on a playoff by a single stroke.
The Northern Irishman's ten-year Major drought continues, and he was filmed making a quick exit out of the parking lot at Pinehurst to head straight home. McIlroy declined all media after agonisingly missing from 4ft on the 72nd hole and was gone by the time champion Bryson DeChambeau had come out of the scorer's tent.
FAST exit for Rory. His greatest heartbreak yet? pic.twitter.com/3vEeOjSvtCJune 16, 2024
So was he in the wrong? And can he be forgiven due to the high intensity of the situation?
Four Golf Monthly writers have their say...
No, he shouldn't have done that. It's easy for me to say, but he should have faced the music, like Mito Pereira did at the 2022 PGA and like Norman, Scott, Van de Velde and countless others have done over the years.
Not addressing it straight away could build it up even more in his mind, too. I think he'll look back on his actions with regret.
It's certainly not the best of looks and I can understand those in the media who think it is our right to hear from a high profile, well-paid sportsperson immediately after such a big moment like that.
But I think we should cut him some slack. Not sticking around for half an hour to congratulate DeChambeau isn't his finest moment, and I agree with Nick that he will regret it a little. Especially after DeChambeau congratulated Schauffele just a month ago at Valhalla.
A press conference or even TV interviews would have been highly emotional, where we would have almost certainly seen McIlroy break down in tears based on the 2019 Open and 2021 Ryder Cup. We didn't necessarily need to see that, and the moment was about DeChambeau anyway. Perhaps he could have put out a statement a couple of hours later thanking the fans, USGA and expressing his disappointment and desire to get back out competing.
I am certain he would have text Bryson congratulations on Sunday evening and maybe even apologized for not shaking his hand at the end. And I am sure DeChambeau understands. He had some very nice words for McIlroy afterwards, too.
He wasn't "right" to do it, clearly, as it's not a good look and he certainly deserves some criticism. But, at the same time, I completely understand and empathise with him for getting out of there as soon as physically possible.
In an ideal world, McIlroy would have "shown class" by sticking around to give DeChambeau a handshake and say congratulations, but given the overwhelming emotion - be it crushing disappointment and stunned shock amid several others all rolled into one - not to mention the reaction he knew would be coming his way, McIlroy's reaction was arguably justified.
Almost no one lamenting McIlroy for doing what he did has ever been in that position and they probably never will be. There is no way those people could ever possibly imagine what it is like to be in his shoes.
McIlroy's sole aim in his professional career now is to win another Major before he retires, and he was all too aware that he blew an A1 chance to fulfil that. Again, I'm not saying McIlroy's actions were correct, but he is a human being and there has to be some kind of empathy shown towards him.
Plus, you would hope that, at some point early this week once the dust has settled, McIlroy will pick up the phone and congratulate the man who deservedly picked up his second US Open.
This is a tough one because I can understand why he stormed off, but I can also say it is not the best look and some would say not professional.
Although I am on the fence, I will mention that it has been a tough and dramatic few years for Rory, given the LIV merger news and shutting down of divorce rumors so losing out at another Major can't have helped what has been a difficult few months for him.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
- Nick BonfieldFeatures Editor
- Jonny LeighfieldStaff Writer
- Matt CradockStaff Writer
