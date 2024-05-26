'Was Grayson Loved? The Answer Is Yes' - Grayson Murray's Parents Release Statement Following Death
Eric and Terry Murray released a statement on Sunday morning following the news of their son's tragic passing on Saturday
Following the tragic announcement of the death of two-time PGA Tour winner, Grayson Murray, on Saturday, a statement has been released on behalf of Eric and Terry Murray, the parents of Grayson.
The statement reads: "We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.
"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.
"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.
"Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you."
Playing in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, Murray withdrew due to illness in round two on Friday, with a statement released on Saturday by Commissioner, Jay Monahan, which read: "We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words."
Following the news, many in the golf world took to social media to pen their condolences to the Murray family, including the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Webb Simpson who were on site at the Colonial Country Club.
Speaking to the media, Scheffler stated: "Obviously the news hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I'm thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them. I can't imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so and, yeah, really just, there's not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is, but I'm thinking about his family."
