The Viral Indoor Golf Course That Is Blowing Up Social Media
A ground-breaking indoor course in China that combines screen golf with real greens has gone viral on social media
A new indoor golf course in China is making waves on social media and has been described as "the future of golf".
South Korean golf simulator company Golfzon opened its first urban course in Tianjin, China this month.
The 18-hole indoor City Golf facility spans 16,000 square meters and is said to be the first hybrid urban golf course in the world, with each hole equipped with its own screen and putting green.
Like other golf simulators, where players hit shots into a screen, tee and approach shots are conducted via screens at the City Golf course.
But what’s different at City Golf is the screen then opens up where putting and chipping happens on real greens.
Some short approach and bunker shots also occur on the green area, depending on the shot.
“The venue is designed with a spacious 18-meter-high ceiling that allows natural light, offering a private golfing experience in the heart of the city,” a Golfzon staffer told The Chosun.
Golfzon plans on bringing similar City Golf courses to major cities around the world.
“City Golf is the world’s first urban golf course that incorporates Golfzon’s golf simulator technology and field golf course management expertise,” Golfzon CEO Park Kang-soo told The Chosun. “We aim to bring this platform to city centers globally, beginning with China.”
The venue hosted its first screen golf tournament, the Golfzon City Golf China Open, on September 13, which was broadcast through various channels including local TV stations in China and had a total prize pool of over $700,000.
Video of a golfer using the course has been widely shared across social media, with golf media personality Stina Sternberg among those blown away by the concept.
“Is this… the coolest thing in the world?” Sternberg said in a viral post on X. “One screen and one green per hole, all indoors. Mind blown.”
Others called the City Golf course “amazing” and “the future of golf”.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
