Viktor Hovland's Sentry Hopes Derailed By Costly Thinned Bunker Shot

Viktor Hovland was one of the biggest stars of the PGA Tour in 2023 and the Norwegian has been widely tipped to win his first Major in 2024.

It follows the Ryder Cup hero finishing last year in fine form after winning the BMW Championship and Tour Championship to bank $34million in total last season, including $18m at East Lake.

But any hopes of a third consecutive Tour win appear to have been dashed at the opening event of 2024 at The Sentry after a costly third round 72 to drop 12 places down the leaderboard following a triple bogey on the 14th, where a thinned bunker shot got him in big trouble.

Hovland's bid for a seventh PGA Tour win at the Plantation Course in Hawaii looked promising after opening rounds of 65 and 67 and he was -3 for his third round with five holes left.

But his round unravelled as he bid to drive the 295-yard par four 14th, where he had found the green and made a birdie the previous day. This time though Hovland landed in sand to the right of the green after a 277-yard drive.

He was then left with a bunker shot to splash out on to the green but managed to blade his attempt 53 yards through the green, over the cart path and into thick rough.

From there Hovland required a penalty drop in the rough before failing to reach the green with his fourth shot. He then chipped up to six-foot and missed his putt to record a costly seven.

Hovland had to sign for a one-under 72 as he only got one shot back on the remaining four holes but he wasn't alone in enduring a frustrating third round.

Tyrrell Hatton also went dramatically back down the leaderboard following his stunning second round 62 for an -11 score. However on day three, the Englishman was left to a rue a triple bogey of his own on the third after taking three off the tee having pushed his first attempt way right.

There were no such problems for leader Chris Kirk who added a seven-under round of 66 to earlier rounds of 67 and 65 and the American has pledged to stay aggressive in the final round with a $20m purse up for grabs.

Kirk said: "You certainly can't protect anything out here, that's for sure. Yeah, no doubt. When it's a shoot-out like this and the scores are really low you just stay aggressive and just go do your thing."