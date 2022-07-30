Viktor Hovland Sets Course Record At Bucket List Norwegian Course

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Viktor Hovland has been enjoying a superb 2022, with the 24-year-old securing arguably his biggest win at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. Following the victory, he made a superb run at The 150th Open Championship, but a disappointing final round meant a T4 finish.

Now, after taking some time out following St Andrews, Hovland's game still seems to be in tip-top shape, with the Norwegian returning back to Norway and the stunning Lofoten Links where, reportedly, he shot a course record 63.

Viktor Hovland teeing off from backtee on our hole one last thursday. Ending up with a eaglle on this hole (par 4) and a course record for the round (63). #ViktorHovland #lofotenlinks pic.twitter.com/xuuOQlEC1gJuly 30, 2022 See more

Located on the remote Norwegian island of Gimsøya, Lofoten Links is quite a tricky golf course to get to – but it’s well worth it if you do make the effort, with the stunning surroundings making it one of the most incredible courses in the world and a definite bucket list golf course.

Surrounded by snow peaked mountains and sprawling white beaches, the course itself is pretty special too, with a brilliant design delivering a firm but fair challenge. At a latitude of 68 degrees north, visit in midsummer and you’ll be able to play golf at Lofoten 24 hours a day.

Posting Hovland's arrival on their social media, Lofoten Links displayed a few videos and pictures of the young Norwegian, who was on the island with a group of friends by the look of it.

Great to have Viktor Hovland visiting us with friends. Today also he scored 63 and 8 under par. We think he is a worthy record holder 🎉 #ViktorHovland #LofotenLinks #pgatour #golfworld #golfdigest pic.twitter.com/fzuxvuRZEJJuly 28, 2022 See more

Playing some rounds at the Links, one of them featured a course record 63 around the par 71 layout, with Hovland seen ripping some drives off of the back tees. Although unclear when he will return to competitive action, it is likely that it will be at the FedEx Cup finals, which get underway in just a few weeks with the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the 11 - 14th August.

Currently, the 24-year-old sits in 19th place in the FedEx Cup standings, with Hovland safely through to the finals where the top 125 advance. In the finals, the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings move through following the FedEx St. Jude Championship and, from there, following the BMW Championship, the top 30 advance to the Tour Championship.