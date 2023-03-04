Viktor Hovland Makes Hole In One At Arnold Palmer Invitational

Viktor Hovland made yet another hole in one, as he aced the par 3 seventh at Bay Hill

Hovland celebrates his hole in one with golfers and caddies
(Image credit: Twitter: @PGATOUR)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Viktor Hovland made his sixth hole in one in four years, as the Norwegian aced the 183-yard par 3 seventh with a seven-iron on Friday.

"I've got six, five of 'em in tournaments, and my first one was when I was like 21. So all six of 'em happened in the last four years," stated Hovland, who did indeed keep the tradition going of buying drinks following the ace, with the 25-year-old providing, rather fittingly, a round of Arnold Palmer cocktails to those in the media centre.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

"I'm not the biggest drinker, but if you're around me and we're at a bar, then you can send it on my tab, that's for sure," claimed the multiple-time PGA Tour winner, with Hovland then going into depth about his tee shot on the par 3.

"It was a 7-iron. I saw Will hit the shot before me and I was very surprised, and he was very surprised too, how much the wind took it over to the right. So that made me play my shot a bit more conservatively, because I was a little indecisive. 

"I thought the wind was, if anything, maybe slightly going to help the fade shot. But it was obvious with Will that it wasn't. So that kind of freed me up and I could kind of commit to a full 7-iron, just hit it way left and let the wind take it. I was a little bit worried halfway there, I thought it was drifting a little bit too much. But it kind of stayed straight and I don't know what it did when it landed on the green, but obviously went in, so that was cool."

Hovland strikes an iron shot and watches it in the air

Hovland ended up shooting a one-under-par round round of 71 on Friday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding Bay Hill to the list of courses where Hovland has made a hole in one, the Norwegian produced an ace at The Players Championship last year. He also made a hole in one at East Lake, venue of the Tour Championship, back in a College event in November 2018.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest