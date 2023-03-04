Viktor Hovland Makes Hole In One At Arnold Palmer Invitational

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Viktor Hovland made his sixth hole in one in four years, as the Norwegian aced the 183-yard par 3 seventh with a seven-iron on Friday.

"I've got six, five of 'em in tournaments, and my first one was when I was like 21. So all six of 'em happened in the last four years," stated Hovland, who did indeed keep the tradition going of buying drinks following the ace, with the 25-year-old providing, rather fittingly, a round of Arnold Palmer cocktails to those in the media centre.

"I'm not the biggest drinker, but if you're around me and we're at a bar, then you can send it on my tab, that's for sure," claimed the multiple-time PGA Tour winner, with Hovland then going into depth about his tee shot on the par 3.

"It was a 7-iron. I saw Will hit the shot before me and I was very surprised, and he was very surprised too, how much the wind took it over to the right. So that made me play my shot a bit more conservatively, because I was a little indecisive.

"I thought the wind was, if anything, maybe slightly going to help the fade shot. But it was obvious with Will that it wasn't. So that kind of freed me up and I could kind of commit to a full 7-iron, just hit it way left and let the wind take it. I was a little bit worried halfway there, I thought it was drifting a little bit too much. But it kind of stayed straight and I don't know what it did when it landed on the green, but obviously went in, so that was cool."

Hovland ended up shooting a one-under-par round round of 71 on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding Bay Hill to the list of courses where Hovland has made a hole in one, the Norwegian produced an ace at The Players Championship last year. He also made a hole in one at East Lake, venue of the Tour Championship, back in a College event in November 2018.