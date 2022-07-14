Van Rooyen Pulls Out Of The Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Erik van Rooyen has withdrawn from The 150th Open with a neck injury. The South African will be replaced by England's Aaron Rai who reportedly drove up from Wolverhampton on Wednesday.

The South African was the second player on the day to withdraw following Justin Rose who was struggling with a lower back injury.

Van Rooyen enjoyed a brilliant second half to his 2021 season when he won the Barracuda Championship by five points over Andrew Putnam – he then went on to get into the FedExCup playoffs where he finished 7th at the Northern Trust, 5th at the BMW Championship before finishing T22 at the Tour Championship.

This year there were some positive signs with a T4 in Dubai and a top 15 at Sawgrass but he has since struggled with form and fitness – the withdrawal signs off a miserable major year for van Rooyen after missing the cuts in the year's first three majors and now not even teeing off in Scotland.