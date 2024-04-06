At the halfway stage of the Valero Texas Open, it's Akshay Bhatia who leads, with the American carding rounds of 63 and 70 to sit five shots clear of the chasing pack.

Following a blemish-free first round that included nine birdies, Bhatia produced four birdies and two bogeys on Friday to extend his lead further at the top as the 22-year-old goes in search of a second PGA Tour title.

Bhatia is looking for his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Barracuda Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

In pursuit of Bhatia is Brendon Todd, Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy, with the trio sat at six-under-par and five back. Just a shot further back of them, at five-under, is four-time Major winner, Rory McIlroy, who has carded just one bogey in 36 holes following the news that he went to Las Vegas for a lesson with legendary coach, Butch Harmon.

Other big names in contention include Tommy Fleetwood, who is four-under for the tournament, and Jordan Spieth, who sits at three-under and carded an ace during the first round on Thursday.

Below, we have listed the full tee times for round three of the Valero Texas Open, with the leaders getting underway at 11.35am local time.

VALERO TEXAS OPEN TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

CDT (GMT) 1ST TEE

9.25am (15.25pm): Alexander Björk, C.T. Pan, Justin Lower

Alexander Björk, C.T. Pan, Justin Lower 9.35am (15.35pm): Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman

Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman 9.45am (15.45pm): Ben Griffin, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama

Ben Griffin, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama 9.55am (15.55pm): Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa

Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa 10.05am (16.05pm): Chan Kim, Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody

Chan Kim, Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody 10.15am (16.15pm): Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Chappell, Victor Perez

Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Chappell, Victor Perez 10.25am (16.25pm): Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Austin Eckroat

Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Austin Eckroat 10.35am (16.35pm): Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan

Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan 10.45am (16.45pm): Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Martin Laird

Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Martin Laird 10.55am (16.55pm): Jordan Spieth, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryan Moore

Jordan Spieth, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryan Moore 11.05am (16.05pm): Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Nick Hardy

Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Nick Hardy 11.15am (16.05pm): Webb Simpson, Adam Schenk, Peter Kuest

Webb Simpson, Adam Schenk, Peter Kuest 11.25am (16.25pm): Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood 11.35am (16.35pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley



VALERO TEXAS OPEN TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

CDT (GMT) 10TH TEE

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

9.25am (15.25pm): Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson

Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson 9.35am (15.35pm): Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, Nate Lashley

Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, Nate Lashley 9.45am (15.45pm): Kevin Kisner, Adam Svensson, Josh Teater

Kevin Kisner, Adam Svensson, Josh Teater 9.55am (15.55pm): Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim

Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim 10.05am (16.05pm): Tom Whitney, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak

Tom Whitney, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak 10.15am (16.15pm): Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Tyson Alexander

Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Tyson Alexander 10.25am (16.25pm): Joe Highsmith, Parker Coody, Lanto Griffin

Joe Highsmith, Parker Coody, Lanto Griffin 10.35am (16.35pm): Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren

Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren 10.45am (16.45pm): Kevin Yu, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick

Kevin Yu, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick 10.55am (16.55pm): Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard

Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard 11.05am (16.05pm): Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedeker

Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedeker 11.15am (16.05pm): J.J. Spaun, Vincent Norrman, David Lipsky

J.J. Spaun, Vincent Norrman, David Lipsky 11.25am (16.25pm): Dylan Wu, Beau Hossler

Dylan Wu, Beau Hossler 11.35am (16.35pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Hayden Springer

HOW TO WATCH THE VALERO TEXAS OPEN IN THE US

All times ET

Saturday 6th April: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 7th April: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

HOW TO WATCH THE VALERO TEXAS OPEN IN THE UK

All times BST

Saturday 6th April: 3.00pm-5.00pm, 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 7th April: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)