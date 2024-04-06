Valero Texas Open Tee Times - Round Three
Check out the tee times for the third round of the Valero Texas Open, where Akshay Bhatia leads by five shots going into Saturday
At the halfway stage of the Valero Texas Open, it's Akshay Bhatia who leads, with the American carding rounds of 63 and 70 to sit five shots clear of the chasing pack.
Following a blemish-free first round that included nine birdies, Bhatia produced four birdies and two bogeys on Friday to extend his lead further at the top as the 22-year-old goes in search of a second PGA Tour title.
In pursuit of Bhatia is Brendon Todd, Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy, with the trio sat at six-under-par and five back. Just a shot further back of them, at five-under, is four-time Major winner, Rory McIlroy, who has carded just one bogey in 36 holes following the news that he went to Las Vegas for a lesson with legendary coach, Butch Harmon.
Other big names in contention include Tommy Fleetwood, who is four-under for the tournament, and Jordan Spieth, who sits at three-under and carded an ace during the first round on Thursday.
Below, we have listed the full tee times for round three of the Valero Texas Open, with the leaders getting underway at 11.35am local time.
CDT (GMT) 1ST TEE
- 9.25am (15.25pm): Alexander Björk, C.T. Pan, Justin Lower
- 9.35am (15.35pm): Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman
- 9.45am (15.45pm): Ben Griffin, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9.55am (15.55pm): Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa
- 10.05am (16.05pm): Chan Kim, Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody
- 10.15am (16.15pm): Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Chappell, Victor Perez
- 10.25am (16.25pm): Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Austin Eckroat
- 10.35am (16.35pm): Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan
- 10.45am (16.45pm): Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Martin Laird
- 10.55am (16.55pm): Jordan Spieth, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryan Moore
- 11.05am (16.05pm): Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Nick Hardy
- 11.15am (16.05pm): Webb Simpson, Adam Schenk, Peter Kuest
- 11.25am (16.25pm): Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11.35am (16.35pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley
CDT (GMT) 10TH TEE
- 9.25am (15.25pm): Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson
- 9.35am (15.35pm): Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, Nate Lashley
- 9.45am (15.45pm): Kevin Kisner, Adam Svensson, Josh Teater
- 9.55am (15.55pm): Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim
- 10.05am (16.05pm): Tom Whitney, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak
- 10.15am (16.15pm): Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Tyson Alexander
- 10.25am (16.25pm): Joe Highsmith, Parker Coody, Lanto Griffin
- 10.35am (16.35pm): Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren
- 10.45am (16.45pm): Kevin Yu, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick
- 10.55am (16.55pm): Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11.05am (16.05pm): Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedeker
- 11.15am (16.05pm): J.J. Spaun, Vincent Norrman, David Lipsky
- 11.25am (16.25pm): Dylan Wu, Beau Hossler
- 11.35am (16.35pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Hayden Springer
HOW TO WATCH THE VALERO TEXAS OPEN IN THE US
All times ET
Saturday 6th April: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 7th April: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
HOW TO WATCH THE VALERO TEXAS OPEN IN THE UK
All times BST
Saturday 6th April: 3.00pm-5.00pm, 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 7th April: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
