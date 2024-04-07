Valero Texas Open Final Round Tee Times
Check out the tee times for the fourth round of the Valero Texas Open, where Akshay Bhatia leads by four shots ahead of Denny McCarthy
Ahead of the final day's play, Akshay Bhatia leads the 2024 Valero Texas Open by four shots on 15-under and is in touching distance of a second PGA Tour title.
Following rounds of 63, 70, and 68, the 22-year-old - who opted to skip college in order to turn pro - has opened up a comfortable gap between himself and Denny McCarthy at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course.
Brendon Todd is seven shots behind Bhatia after round three while Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley will attempt to perform a near miracle from six-under.
Rory McIlroy - who recently revealed he went to Las Vegas for a lesson with legendary coach, Butch Harmon - is well placed for a first top-20 result of the PGA Tour season in the group of five-under. His Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood starts Sunday at -4.
Below, we have listed the full tee times for the final round of the Valero Texas Open...
VALERO TEXAS OPEN TEE TIMES - ROUND FOUR
CDT (GMT)
Starting Hole - Tee Time - Players
- 1 - 9:20am (3:20pm) - Martin Laird, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson
- 10 - 9:20am (3:20pm) - Vincent Norrman, C.T. Pan, Davis Thompson
- 1 - 9:30am (3:30pm) - Chez Reavie, Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat
- 10 - 9:30am (3:30pm) - Garrick Higgo, Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman
- 1 - 9:40am (3:40pm) - Ryan Moore, Matti Schmid, Peter Kuest
- 10 - 9:40am (3:40pm) - Joe Highsmith, Aaron Baddeley, Tyler Duncan
- 1 - 9:50am (3:50pm) - Chan Kim, Andrew Novak, Bud Cauley
- 10 - 9:50am (3:50pm) - Corey Conners, Carl Yuan, Nate Lashley
- 1 - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Keith Mitchell, Josh Teater, Max Homa
- 10 - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim, Bronson Burgoon
- 1 - 10:10am (4:10pm) - Nick Hardy, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens
- 10 - 10:10am (4:10pm) - Victor Perez, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune
- 1 - 10:20am (4:20pm) - Parker Coody, Mac Meissner, Jordan Spieth
- 10 - 10:20am (4:20pm) - Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner, Dylan Wu
- 1 - 10:30am (4:30pm) - Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Vince Whaley
- 10 - 10:30am (4:30pm) - Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall, Pierceson Coody
- 1 - 10:40am (4:40pm) - Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Bjork, Adam Scott
- 10 - 10:40am (4:40pm) - Tom Whitney, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Yu
- 1 - 10:50am (4:50pm) - Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adam Schenk
- 10 - 10:50am (4:50pm) - Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 1 - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Ben Martin
- 10 - 11:00am (5:00pm) - David Lipsky, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun
- 1 - 11:10am (5:10pm) - Rico Hoey, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren
- 10 - 11:10am (5:10pm) - Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson
- 1 - 11:20am (5:20pm) - Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg
- 10 - 11:20am (5:20pm) - Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles
- 1 - 11:30am (5:30pm) - Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd
- 10 - 11:30am (5:30pm) - Ben Silverman, Ryan McCormick
HOW TO WATCH THE VALERO TEXAS OPEN IN THE US
ET
Sunday 7th April: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
HOW TO WATCH THE VALERO TEXAS OPEN IN THE UK
BST
Sunday 7th April: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
