Valero Texas Open Final Round Tee Times

Ahead of the final day's play, Akshay Bhatia leads the 2024 Valero Texas Open by four shots on 15-under and is in touching distance of a second PGA Tour title.

Following rounds of 63, 70, and 68, the 22-year-old - who opted to skip college in order to turn pro - has opened up a comfortable gap between himself and Denny McCarthy at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course.

Brendon Todd is seven shots behind Bhatia after round three while Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley will attempt to perform a near miracle from six-under.

Rory McIlroy - who recently revealed he went to Las Vegas for a lesson with legendary coach, Butch Harmon - is well placed for a first top-20 result of the PGA Tour season in the group of five-under. His Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood starts Sunday at -4.

Below, we have listed the full tee times for the final round of the Valero Texas Open...

VALERO TEXAS OPEN TEE TIMES - ROUND FOUR

CDT (GMT)

Starting Hole - Tee Time - Players

1 - 9:20am (3:20pm) - Martin Laird, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson

- Martin Laird, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson 10 - 9:20am (3:20pm) - Vincent Norrman, C.T. Pan, Davis Thompson

- Vincent Norrman, C.T. Pan, Davis Thompson 1 - 9:30am (3:30pm) - Chez Reavie, Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat

- Chez Reavie, Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat 10 - 9:30am (3:30pm) - Garrick Higgo, Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman

- Garrick Higgo, Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman 1 - 9:40am (3:40pm) - Ryan Moore, Matti Schmid, Peter Kuest

- Ryan Moore, Matti Schmid, Peter Kuest 10 - 9:40am (3:40pm) - Joe Highsmith, Aaron Baddeley, Tyler Duncan

- Joe Highsmith, Aaron Baddeley, Tyler Duncan 1 - 9:50am (3:50pm) - Chan Kim, Andrew Novak, Bud Cauley

- Chan Kim, Andrew Novak, Bud Cauley 10 - 9:50am (3:50pm) - Corey Conners, Carl Yuan, Nate Lashley

- Corey Conners, Carl Yuan, Nate Lashley 1 - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Keith Mitchell, Josh Teater, Max Homa

- Keith Mitchell, Josh Teater, Max Homa 10 - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim, Bronson Burgoon

- Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim, Bronson Burgoon 1 - 10:10am (4:10pm) - Nick Hardy, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens

- Nick Hardy, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens 10 - 10:10am (4:10pm) - Victor Perez, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune

- Victor Perez, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune 1 - 10:20am (4:20pm) - Parker Coody, Mac Meissner, Jordan Spieth

- Parker Coody, Mac Meissner, Jordan Spieth 10 - 10:20am (4:20pm) - Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner, Dylan Wu

- Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner, Dylan Wu 1 - 10:30am (4:30pm) - Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Vince Whaley

- Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Vince Whaley 10 - 10:30am (4:30pm) - Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall, Pierceson Coody

- Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall, Pierceson Coody 1 - 10:40am (4:40pm) - Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Bjork, Adam Scott

- Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Bjork, Adam Scott 10 - 10:40am (4:40pm) - Tom Whitney, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Yu

- Tom Whitney, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Yu 1 - 10:50am (4:50pm) - Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adam Schenk

- Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adam Schenk 10 - 10:50am (4:50pm) - Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard

- Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard 1 - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Ben Martin

- Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Ben Martin 10 - 11:00am (5:00pm) - David Lipsky, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun

- David Lipsky, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun 1 - 11:10am (5:10pm) - Rico Hoey, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren

- Rico Hoey, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren 10 - 11:10am (5:10pm) - Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson

- Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson 1 - 11:20am (5:20pm) - Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg

- Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg 10 - 11:20am (5:20pm) - Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles

- Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles 1 - 11:30am (5:30pm) - Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd

- Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd 10 - 11:30am (5:30pm) - Ben Silverman, Ryan McCormick

HOW TO WATCH THE VALERO TEXAS OPEN IN THE US

ET

Sunday 7th April: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

HOW TO WATCH THE VALERO TEXAS OPEN IN THE UK

BST

Sunday 7th April: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)