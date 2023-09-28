USA Are The Holders - But Which Team Has Won The Most Ryder Cups Overall?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the Ryder Cup nears 100 years of history, the 44th battle for golf’s most famous team trophy is set to take place in Italy for the first time.

Team Europe and Team USA are preparing for a showdown at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club - located around 10 miles north-east of the Italian capital, Rome - in a bid to add to their own historical records.

The previous 43 events have taken place all over Europe and America involving 363 unique players in 1012 fiercely-contested matches.

Team USA has the upper hand overall, but since continental Europeans were allowed to compete in 1979, the men in blue have dominated the scoreboard.

After beginning in 1927 as a fixture between Team USA and Great Britain, the opening five events were won by the home team until the Walter Hagen-led Americans secured the first away win in 1937.

Once the competition resumed after the Second World War, Team USA - captained by Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, and Arnold Palmer along the way - claimed 10 out of 11 victories prior to the first ever tie in 1969.

The inclusion of Ireland failed to aid GB in their quest to wrestle the little gold trophy back from the Americans as the men in red won another seven in succession, and in 1979 the choice for selection was opened up even further.

When The Belfry made its debut as a Ryder Cup host venue in 1985, Europe secured its first win in 28 years. Two years later, the men in blue bagged a first ever away win on US soil as momentum began to follow the Europeans from there.

After only the second ever draw between the pair in 1989, Europe nudged in front 9-6 over the course of the subsequent 15 meetings.

But who has won the most Ryder Cups overall? Let’s take a look.

HOW MANY TIMES HAS TEAM EUROPE WON THE RYDER CUP?

14 - Given the nine recent wins, success for either Great Britain or Europe in the Ryder Cup has clearly been quite sparse over almost 100 years of action.

Great Britain managed just three victories in 58 years before the mid-80s rolled around, when the inclusion of a wider scouting network helped even the contest up somewhat.

HOW MANY TIMES HAS TEAM USA WON THE RYDER CUP?

27 - Having regularly dominated the Ryder Cup since its inception in 1927, the Americans have tasted success in almost two thirds of all historical meetings.

With the help of some of the greatest names to have ever graced the sport - including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Ben Hogan - Team USA have only failed to win 16 of the 43 clashes.

WHAT IS THE OVERALL RYDER CUP SCORE?

USA: 27

Europe: 14

Tie: 2

RYDER CUP RESULTS BY YEAR

1927: USA 9.5 Great Britain 2.5

Great Britain 7 USA 5

USA 9 Great Britain 3

Great Britain 6.5 USA 5.5

USA 9 Great Britain 3

Great Britain 4 USA 8

USA 11 Great Britain 1

Great Britain 5 USA 7

USA 9.5 Great Britain 2.5

Great Britain 5.5 USA 6.5

USA 8 Great Britain 4

Great Britain 7.5 USA 4.5

USA 8.5 Great Britain 3.5

Great Britain 9.5 USA 14.5

USA 23 Great Britain 9

Great Britain 12.5 USA 19.5

USA 23.5 Great Britain 8.5

Great Britain 16 USA 16

USA 18.5 Great Britain 13.5

Great Britain and Ireland 13 USA 19

USA 21 Great Britain and Ireland 11

Great Britain and Ireland 7.5 USA 12.5