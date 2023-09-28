USA Are The Holders - But Which Team Has Won The Most Ryder Cups Overall?
A significant period of domination sees Team USA hold a considerable lead in the all-time stakes
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As the Ryder Cup nears 100 years of history, the 44th battle for golf’s most famous team trophy is set to take place in Italy for the first time.
Team Europe and Team USA are preparing for a showdown at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club - located around 10 miles north-east of the Italian capital, Rome - in a bid to add to their own historical records.
The previous 43 events have taken place all over Europe and America involving 363 unique players in 1012 fiercely-contested matches.
Team USA has the upper hand overall, but since continental Europeans were allowed to compete in 1979, the men in blue have dominated the scoreboard.
After beginning in 1927 as a fixture between Team USA and Great Britain, the opening five events were won by the home team until the Walter Hagen-led Americans secured the first away win in 1937.
Once the competition resumed after the Second World War, Team USA - captained by Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, and Arnold Palmer along the way - claimed 10 out of 11 victories prior to the first ever tie in 1969.
The inclusion of Ireland failed to aid GB in their quest to wrestle the little gold trophy back from the Americans as the men in red won another seven in succession, and in 1979 the choice for selection was opened up even further.
When The Belfry made its debut as a Ryder Cup host venue in 1985, Europe secured its first win in 28 years. Two years later, the men in blue bagged a first ever away win on US soil as momentum began to follow the Europeans from there.
After only the second ever draw between the pair in 1989, Europe nudged in front 9-6 over the course of the subsequent 15 meetings.
But who has won the most Ryder Cups overall? Let’s take a look.
HOW MANY TIMES HAS TEAM EUROPE WON THE RYDER CUP?
14 - Given the nine recent wins, success for either Great Britain or Europe in the Ryder Cup has clearly been quite sparse over almost 100 years of action.
Great Britain managed just three victories in 58 years before the mid-80s rolled around, when the inclusion of a wider scouting network helped even the contest up somewhat.
HOW MANY TIMES HAS TEAM USA WON THE RYDER CUP?
27 - Having regularly dominated the Ryder Cup since its inception in 1927, the Americans have tasted success in almost two thirds of all historical meetings.
With the help of some of the greatest names to have ever graced the sport - including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Ben Hogan - Team USA have only failed to win 16 of the 43 clashes.
WHAT IS THE OVERALL RYDER CUP SCORE?
- USA: 27
- Europe: 14
- Tie: 2
RYDER CUP RESULTS BY YEAR
- 1927: USA 9.5 Great Britain 2.5
- 1929: Great Britain 7 USA 5
- 1931: USA 9 Great Britain 3
- 1933: Great Britain 6.5 USA 5.5
- 1935: USA 9 Great Britain 3
- 1937: Great Britain 4 USA 8
- 1947: USA 11 Great Britain 1
- 1949: Great Britain 5 USA 7
- 1951: USA 9.5 Great Britain 2.5
- 1953: Great Britain 5.5 USA 6.5
- 1955: USA 8 Great Britain 4
- 1957: Great Britain 7.5 USA 4.5
- 1959: USA 8.5 Great Britain 3.5
- 1961: Great Britain 9.5 USA 14.5
- 1963: USA 23 Great Britain 9
- 1965: Great Britain 12.5 USA 19.5
- 1967: USA 23.5 Great Britain 8.5
- 1969: Great Britain 16 USA 16
- 1971: USA 18.5 Great Britain 13.5
- 1973: Great Britain and Ireland 13 USA 19
- 1975: USA 21 Great Britain and Ireland 11
- 1977: Great Britain and Ireland 7.5 USA 12.5
- 1979: USA 17 Europe 11
- 1981: Europe 9.5 USA 18.5
- 1983: USA 14.5 Europe 13.5
- 1985: Europe 16.5 USA 11.5
- 1987: USA 13 Europe 15
- 1989: Europe 14 USA 14
- 1991: USA 14.5 Europe 13.5
- 1993: Europe 13 USA 15
- 1995: USA 13.5 Europe 14.5
- 1997: Europe 14.5 USA 13.5
- 1999: USA 14.5 Europe 13.5
- 2002: Europe 15.5 Europe 12.5
- 2004: USA 9.5 Europe 18.5
- 2006: Europe 18.5 USA 9.5
- 2008: USA 16.5 Europe 11.5
- 2010: Europe 14.5 USA 13.5
- 2012: USA 13.5 Europe 14.5
- 2014: Europe 16.5 USA 11.5
- 2016: USA 17 Europe 11
- 2018: Europe 17.5 USA 10.5
- 2021: USA 19 Europe 9
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing from time to time and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Team Europe Stars Share Images Showing Much-Loved Ryder Cup Tradition Continues
The European team notably do not have their representative number on their bags this year, but could they be seen somewhere else?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
No Spieth Or Thomas… The Eight Players Sitting Out Ryder Cup Opening Foursomes Session
The teams are in for the Friday morning foursomes, with eight European and American players not featuring
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Team Europe Stars Share Images Showing Much-Loved Ryder Cup Tradition Continues
The European team notably do not have their representative number on their bags this year, but could they be seen somewhere else?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
No Spieth Or Thomas… The Eight Players Sitting Out Ryder Cup Opening Foursomes Session
The teams are in for the Friday morning foursomes, with eight European and American players not featuring
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Straka And Lowry Was An Easy Ryder Cup Pairing For Luke Donald
Sometimes equipment can dictate who plays with who in the foursomes
By Michael Weston Published
-
‘We All Bleed Blue’ - McDowell Hoping ‘Time Heals’ For LIV Players To Make Ryder Cup Return
Writing in his Telegraph column, McDowell claimed he is 'gutted' to miss his first Ryder Cup in seven years
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Talent Has Been Unreal' - Europe Off To Winning Start With Junior Ryder Cup Glory
Europe has finally reclaimed the Junior Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Rome
By Michael Weston Published
-
Ryder Cup Pairings Announced At Rome Opening Ceremony: Live Updates
Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald are ready to announce their pairings for the Friday foursomes
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
‘There’s No Way To Stay Calm’ - Ryder Cup Players Describe The Toughest Tee Shot In Golf
Some of the best players the golfing world has ever seen have been rendered nervous wrecks on the first tee at a Ryder Cup - hear what they've said about the toughest shot in golf
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch: Hovland Makes Incredible Hole-In-One On Par Four At The Ryder Cup
Viktor Hovland is obviously in form heading into the Ryder Cup after making an albatross thanks to a hole-in-one on a par four at Marco Simone
By Paul Higham Published