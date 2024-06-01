US Women's Open Round Three Tee Times
All the times and groupings for Saturday's third round at the 2024 US Women's Open
The weekend has arrived at the 2024 US Women's Open, where scoring is proving difficult at Lancaster Country Club.
Thailand's Wichanee Meechai leads the way at four-under-par, two clear of her playing partner in Saturday's final group, Andrea Lee.
The last pairing goes off at 1.30pm ET, just behind the star duo of 2021 champion Yuka Saso and 2022 winner Minjee Lee.
A host of big names missed the cut at the US Women's Open including World No.1 and tournament favorite Nelly Korda, so she does not have a tee time for the weekend. Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson have also headed home early.
Take a look at all of Saturday's US Women's Open tee times:
US Women's Open tee times: Round 3
All times ET
- 6.45am: Sofia Garcia
- 6.55am: Adela Cernousek (a), Gabriela Ruffels
- 7.05am: Hyo Joo Kim, Jin Young Ko
- 7.16am: Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang
- 7.27am: Alexandra Forsterling, Caroline Inglis
- 7.38am: Alana Uriell, Kim Kaufman
- 7.49am: Hae Ran Ryu, Alison Lee
- 8am: Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano
- 8.11am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kristen Gillman
- 8.22am: Marissa Steen, Mariel Galdiano
- 8.33am: Charley Hull, Gaby Lopez
- 8.44am: Sarah Kemp, Isi Gabsa
- 8.55am: Amelia Garvey, Pia Babnik
- 9.06am: Yan Liu, Hyunkyung Park
- 9.17am: Hannah Green, Celine Boutier
- 9.28am: Ashleigh Buhai, Yuna Nishimura
- 9.39am: Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenne Knight
- 9.50am: Akie Iwai, Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- 10.01am: Jiwon Jeon, Amiyu Ozeki
- 10.12am: Su Ji Kim, Atthaya Thitikul
- 10.23am: Ally Ewing, Jeongun Lee6
- 10.34am: Narin An, Xiyu Janet Lin
- 10.45am: Jiyai Shin, Casandra Alexander
- 10.56am: Carlota Ciganda, A Lim Kim
- 11.07am: Aditi Ashok, Ruoning Yin
- 11.18am: Sophia Popov, Arpichaya Yubol
- 11.29am: Yuri Yoshida, Albane Valenzuela
- 11.40am: Ayaka Furue, Nasa Hataoka
- 11.51am: Miyu Yamashita, Min Byeol Kim
- 12.02pm: Danielle Kang, Rio Takeda
- 12.13pm: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yui Kawamoto
- 12.24pm: Ai Suzuki, Catherine Park (a)
- 12.35pm: Chisato Iwai, Sakura Koiwai
- 12.46pm: Megan Schofill (a), Hinako Shibuno
- 12.57pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Jin Hee Im
- 1.08pm: Wei-Ling Hsu, Asterisk Talley (a)
- 1.19pm: Yuka Saso, Minjee Lee
- 1.30pm: Andrea Lee, Wichanee Meechai
How to watch US Women's Open: US
Saturday June 1 ET:
- Third-round coverage: 1pm-3pm (Peacock), 3pm-6pm (NBC).
How to watch US Women's Open: UK
Saturday 1 June BST:
- Third-round coverage: 6pm-7.30pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Main Event).
