US Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The winner will claim $4.3m from the record $21.5m purse, but even those finishing lower down the leaderboard at the Pinehurst No.2 Major will be well compensated for their efforts

As expected, the US Open is proving an exceptional challenge for players, with many of the game's biggest names having missed the cut, and those making it through to the weekend facing a stern test of their abilities, with Pinehurst No.2’s lightning-fast greens in particular causing problems.

However, substantial financial rewards are on offer for those who finish near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday evening. 

Before the tournament, USGA CEO Mike Whan confirmed that the prize money was being raised to the highest in Major championship history, with $21.5m to play for. 

That’s an increase of $1.5m on the overall payout available at the 2023 edition, which took place at Los Angeles Country Club, while it means that this year’s winner will earn $4.3m.

Now, the breakdown of the prize money has been confirmed, and it shows that even those who miss out on the trophy, and the considerable perks that come with victory, will be well compensated for their efforts.

The runner-up on Sunday evening will have the sizeable consolation of a check for $2,322,000 to look forward to, while the players finishing third and fourth will also each claim seven-figure sums of $1,445,062 and $1,013,040, respectively.

During his announcement of the record purse, Whan even confirmed those who missed the cut would receive some compensation for their efforts.

He said: “Those competitors won't be playing for $150 like 130 years ago, but they'll be playing for $21.5m, which means our winner's purse will be a $4.3m check to the winner and, as we always go $10,000 even, if you miss the cut because as I say every year, we really believe making the cut at the US Open is about getting into the field, over 10,000 people playing for 156 spots."

However, while that will go some way to easing the disappointment of failing to make the weekend, the breakdown shows just how much more lucrative finishing above the cut line is, even for those who fail to shine in the final two rounds, with the player finishing last of those to make the cut set to claim over $38,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the US Open at Pinehurst No.2.

US Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$4,300,000
2nd$2,322,000
3rd$1,445,062
4th$1,013,040
5th$843,765
6th$748,154
7th$674,491
8th$604,086
9th$546,720
10th$502,174
11th$458,280
12th$423,729
13th$394,829
14th$364,407
15th$338,332
16th$316,602
17th$299,218
18th$281,834
19th$264,450
20th$247,067
21st$232,073
22nd$217,080
23rd$202,521
24th$189,048
25th$177,314
26th$167,319
27th$159,713
28th$152,977
29th$146,458
30th$139,939
31st$133,420
32nd$126,901
33rd$120,382
34th$114,515
35th$109,735
36th$104,954
37th$100,391
38th$96,045
39th$91,699
40th$87,353
41st$83,007
42nd$78,661
43rd$74,315
44th$69,969
45th$65,623
46th$61,712
47th$57,801
48th$54,107
49th$51,934
50th$49,761
51st$48,457
52nd$47,370
53rd$46,501
54th$46,067
55th$45,632
56th$45,197
57th$44,763
58th$44,328
59th$43,894
60th$43,459
61st$43,024
62nd$42,590
63rd$42,155
64th$41,721
65th$41,286
66th$40,851
67th$40,417
68th$39,982
69th$39,548
70th$39,113
71st$38,678
