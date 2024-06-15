US Open Prize Money Payout 2024

As expected, the US Open is proving an exceptional challenge for players, with many of the game's biggest names having missed the cut, and those making it through to the weekend facing a stern test of their abilities, with Pinehurst No.2’s lightning-fast greens in particular causing problems.

However, substantial financial rewards are on offer for those who finish near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday evening.

Before the tournament, USGA CEO Mike Whan confirmed that the prize money was being raised to the highest in Major championship history, with $21.5m to play for.

That’s an increase of $1.5m on the overall payout available at the 2023 edition, which took place at Los Angeles Country Club, while it means that this year’s winner will earn $4.3m.

Mike Whan confirmed the winner will bank $4.3m at Pinehurst No.2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the breakdown of the prize money has been confirmed, and it shows that even those who miss out on the trophy, and the considerable perks that come with victory, will be well compensated for their efforts.

The runner-up on Sunday evening will have the sizeable consolation of a check for $2,322,000 to look forward to, while the players finishing third and fourth will also each claim seven-figure sums of $1,445,062 and $1,013,040, respectively.

During his announcement of the record purse, Whan even confirmed those who missed the cut would receive some compensation for their efforts.

He said: “Those competitors won't be playing for $150 like 130 years ago, but they'll be playing for $21.5m, which means our winner's purse will be a $4.3m check to the winner and, as we always go $10,000 even, if you miss the cut because as I say every year, we really believe making the cut at the US Open is about getting into the field, over 10,000 people playing for 156 spots."

However, while that will go some way to easing the disappointment of failing to make the weekend, the breakdown shows just how much more lucrative finishing above the cut line is, even for those who fail to shine in the final two rounds, with the player finishing last of those to make the cut set to claim over $38,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the US Open at Pinehurst No.2.

US Open Prize Money Payout