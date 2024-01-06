Tyrell Hatton Defies Flight Disruptions And Lack Of Practice To Card 'Lowest Round As Pro' At The Sentry
The Englishman sits one back of Scottie Scheffler heading into the weekend after a remarkable 11-under-par round on Friday
There will be few people more surprised at Tyrrell Hatton's superb 62 in the second round of The Sentry than the Englishman himself after he defied flight disruptions and a lack of practice to card his lowest round as a professional.
Hatton flew up the leaderboard on Friday in Hawaii after a stellar 11-under-par display, his round concluding with a remarkable back nine finish that featured six birdies and a near 100-foot eagle putt on the 18th.
The 32-year-old has played just once since the Ryder Cup - at the DP World Tour Championship in November - and said his practice over Christmas involved little more than half an hour per day in his dad's indoor studio.
Combine that with a 25-hour journey full of disruption, and Hatton was less than confident heading into the week. And yet, he now goes into Saturday just one shot behind World No.1 Scottie Scheffler at the top of the leaderboard.
"If I'm being honest, body didn't feel great, and tee to green wasn't, didn't feel amazing," Hatton said after his round.
What a finish 😲@TyrrellHatton couldn't help but smile after his eagle on 18 @TheSentry. https://t.co/5Mrn8npolI pic.twitter.com/x69OMatrRoJanuary 5, 2024
"I had a mad day on the greens. Every putt I seemed to look at went in, which is a nice feeling. Hopefully, that continues over the weekend."
Earlier in the week, Xander Schauffele spoke in great depth about his ten-week fitness plan to add distance during the off-season. Hatton took the opposite approach, enjoying a much-needed break during the off-season but is certainly feeling the effects of the time off.
"I'm very stiff. I wouldn't say I looked after myself in the December period, maybe that played a part," he reflected. "My body hasn't been moving well. I'm sure if you had seen some flight tracers of some of my tee shots you would be disgusted.
"They're kind of going into not too bad of spots, so, yeah, managing fairly well at the moment. I guess it shows how much of a stupid game it is."
Hatton has rarely competed at the Sentry, preferring - in a similar vein to Rory McIlroy - to begin his calendar year in Dubai on the DP World Tour.
If the Englishman can stay the course and secure his first PGA Tour win since 2020, though, he may be willing to look past the hellish journey and state of his body come Monday morning. "I'm a plank of wood as it is, by the end of that trip it's going to be brutal," he joked.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
Gary Woodland Set To Return At Sony Open Four Months After Brain Surgery
The 39-year-old underwent surgery back in September to remove a lesion from his brain and will return in Hawaii next week
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood Signs Contract Extension With TaylorMade
Tommy Fleetwood has joined Scottie Scheffler in signing a new multi-year deal with TaylorMade as the manufacturer strengthens its team for the 2024 season
By Paul Higham Published