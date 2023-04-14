Trilby Tour Returns With Live Streaming Across Social Media
The 2023 Trilby Tour gets underway in June, with the events set to be broadcast across Facebook and YouTube via Live Sport Now
After a memorable return in 2022 – a season that saw men and women compete together for the first time in the Trilby Tour’s 15-year history – the popular amateur circuit returns for 2023 where the champion will be once again crowned at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.
The 'Championship of Ayrshire' will get the 2023 Trilby Tour underway at Dundonald Links in June, where competitors will tee it up on the venue for this year’s Women’s Scottish Open and Final Qualifying for The Open Championship. The course is also a new entry in the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 course rankings.
From there, the tour moves on to the Championship of Yorkshire at Kilnwick Percy Resort and Golf Club, Pocklington, on July 10 and the Championship of Oxfordshire at The Springs Resort & Golf Club, Wallingford, on July 17.
In each of the three qualifying events, 15 golfers will advance to the Grand Final at Dundonald on September 25 for the chance to be crowned the Trilby Tour Champion for 2023.
Each event in this year’s Trilby Tour will be brought to audiences by sports streaming service Live Sport Now, accessible via a combination of livestreams across Facebook and YouTube.
Ashley Pheasant, head of golf for Darwin Escapes, said: “We were delighted with the success of last year’s Trilby Tour, and in 2023 we’re committed to making the competition even better.
“It’s especially exciting to have our events broadcast by Live Sport Now. this year, which will not only help make our Trilby Tour coverage longer and more in-depth, but will also allow us to reach a much wider audience.
“A big part of what makes the Trilby Tour so special is how accessible it is for both players and spectators. With our new arrangement with Live Sport Now, we’re able to make every event available for fans to watch the action live no matter where they are”.
TRILBY TOUR 2023 - WHAT TO KNOW
- There are three categories in 2023 – Men Cat 1 ( Hcp +5 – 14) | Men Cat 2 (Hcp 15 – 28) | Women (max Hcp 28).
- Each Championship event will have a three winners, with a total of 15 players advancing to the Grand Final (5 x category 1, 5 x category 2 & 5 x Women).
- The Grand Final will have 1 ultimate winner.
- New sponsors and prizes will be announced soon.
TRILBY TOUR 2023 SCHEDULE
- Championship of Ayrshire (Dundonald Links) - Monday 12th June 2023 - £249
- Championship of Yorkshire (Kilnwick Percy Resort & Golf Club) - Monday 10th July 2023 - £149
- Championship of Oxfordshire (The Springs Resort & Golf Club) - Monday 17th July 2023 - £169
- Trilby Tour Grand Final (Dundonald Links) - Monday 25th September 2023
