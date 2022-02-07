Trilby Tour 2022 Scheduled Announced

The Trilby Tour – the popular amateur series that thrusts ‘everyday players’ under the ‘professional’ spotlight – will return this year with an all-new format that will see women going head to head with their male counterparts.

In what is seen as a major shake-up to one of the game’s most iconic events, the Trilby Tour’s much-anticipated relaunch – under the new ownership of leading golf and leisure business Darwin Escapes – will be broadcast on Sky Sports and played across a series of top-class venues in England and Scotland.

Quality and equality

More attractive prizes, a reduced entry fee and with all competitors decked head to toe in the latest line of Glenmuir clothing with a host of player incentives, the tour’s premium look will set the agenda for a triumphant return.

But undoubtedly, the biggest and most welcoming change comes with the news that women will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on a level playing field with the men as golf continues to thrive in the UK with playing numbers soaring over the last two years.

Golf Monthly columnist and Sky Sports presenter Sarah Stirk – who is also an ambassador for Darwin Escapes – commented: “I'm thrilled to be part of the all-new Trilby Tour for 2022. The game is in really good shape right now, and it’s great to see the Trilby Tour moving forward since Darwin Escapes purchased it last year.

“Not only is it now fully refreshed, with some great new partners, it also has women playing head to head with the men for the coveted title of Trilby Tour Champion. I can't wait to be part of the show.”

New courses - new structure

The three-month schedule, which will begin in June, will see the top 15 players – ten men and five women – from each of the summer’s four Championship events advancing to the Grand Final in September.

The Trilby Tour Championship will commence at The Springs Resort & Golf Club on June 13 before heading to Carus Green on June 27 in Cumbria.

Kilnwick Percy in Yorkshire is next on July 4, with matters then heading north of the border for the final Championship event in Ayrshire at the recently upgraded Dundonald Links on August 14 and then returning to the same venue to wrap things up with the Grand Final on September 19 - where the 2022 Trilby Tour Champion will be crowned.

Not your average golf event…

Created by legendary Saville Row tailor William Hunt in 2007, The Trilby Tour’s unique-selling point came with amateur golfers getting to experience the game as the professionals do, under tournament conditions and with the TV cameras following their every move.

The event quickly grew in numbers and popularity, with the camaraderie of the ‘Trilby Tourians’ and the competition’s fierce competitive format making it one of the biggest competitions on the amateur circuit.

What they said…

Ashley Pheasant, Head of Golf for Darwin Escapes, commented: “We can't wait to get going with the 2022 Trilby Tour. When we set out on this journey, we wanted to make this the best amateur golf tour in the country.

“With the changes we have made, we are providing additional value for competitors and are thrilled to see all our championships return to Sky Sports. It is fitting that we will have both men and women competing for the first time at Dundonald Links, the home of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.”

Sign up for the Trilby Tour

What is the Trilby Tour?

The Trilby Tour is an amateur golf tour, run across a number events around the UK. Now open to both men and women, the best players from each Championship event will qualify for September's Grand Final in a field of 60 at Dundonald Links.

Who owns the Trilby Tour?

The Trilby Tour is owned by golf and leisure business Darwin Escapes, which bought the brand from founder William Hunt. Darwin Escapes owns holiday resorts and homes in the UK as well as three golf courses - Dundonald Links, Kilnwick Percy Golf Club and The Springs Golf Club.

What courses are on the Trilby Tour?

The Trilby Tour 2022 schedule has been unveiled. The courses included are:

The Springs Resort and Golf Club

Carus Green Golf Club

Dundonald Links

Kilnwick Percy Resort and Golf Club

How much does it cost to play the Trilby Tour?

£260. The newly-reduced entry fee includes Glenmuir clothing, a practice round, food and prizes on the day and a voucher booklet for special offers at Darwin Escapes’ golf venues.

Is the Trilby Tour on TV?

The Trilby Tour is on Sky Sports Golf, with the broadcaster set to show highlights packages of each Trilby Tour event.