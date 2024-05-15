Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson Fails To Qualify For US Women's Open - But Could Still Get In As First Alternate
Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson narrowly missed out on qualifying for the US Women's Open, but could still get in as first alternate
Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2024 US Women's Open - but could still get in as the first alternate.
Davidson, who has been a controversial figure in women's golf, shot 70-73 at the 36-hole qualifying event at Bradenton Country Club in Florida to miss out on forcing a playoff by just one shot.
The two players up for grabs from the field of 58 went to amateurs Amelie Zalsman from Florida and Thailand's Pimpisa Sisutham.
But while they are guaranteed a spot in the US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club at the end of May, Davidson faces an anxious wait and needs just one player to drop out to get in.
Born in Scotland but now living in Florida, Davidson played for the men's golf team at Wilmington University on a scholarship before moving to Christopher Newport University.
After undergoing gender reassignment surgery in January 2021, Davidson was allowed to compete in women's golf events under the USGA and LPGA's gender policies.
Davidson tried but failed to qualify for the LPGA in 2021 and 2022 before competing in the NXXT Tour - winning three times before the mini tour changed its rules so that only biologically born females could compete, meaning Davidson was banned.
NXXT said the rule change was to maintain "the integrity of women’s professional golf and ensuring fair competition.”
“As we navigate through the evolving landscape of sports, it is crucial to uphold the competitive integrity that is the cornerstone of women’s sports,” said NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon in a statement.
However, Davidson can still compete in LPGA and USGA events as the criteria still in place with both organisations allows for players who have had gender reassignment surgery to compete among the women.
"For the purposes of registration on entry applications for USGA Championships, players are required to register as either male or female in accordance with their biological assigned-at-birth gender," says the USGA policy.
"For any player wishing to compete as a gender that is different than their biological assigned-at-birth gender or for any player who has transitioned or is currently transitioning to a gender that is different than their assigned-at-birth gender, the player will need to follow the processes outlined below in this Policy and comply with all eligibility requirements herein.
"The player has declared that her gender identity is female. Such declaration cannot be changed, for sporting purposes, for a minimum of four (4) years.
"The player must have undergone gender reassignment surgery (i.e., a gonadectomy) prior to the entry deadline for that specific Championship.
"The player must have undergone hormonal therapy and maintained testosterone levels appropriate for the assigned sex in a verifiable manner and for a sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sport competitions, as determined by the USGA in consultation with its medical consultant(s)."
The 2024 US Women's Open is set to begin on May 30, and if Davidson manages to get a place then the issue is sure to be highlighted once again.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
