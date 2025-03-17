‘It’s Hard To Not Feel Discouraged’ - JJ Spaun Reacts After Players Championship Playoff Defeat To Rory McIlroy

The American came up short in a bid to win The Players Championship, as Spaun would rue a costly triple bogey at the par 3 17th in a playoff with Rory McIlroy

JJ Spaun walks with his caddie with his head down
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After finishing in a share of the lead with Rory McIlroy on Sunday at The Players Championship, J.J Spaun and the four-time Major winner headed into a Monday playoff.

The stage was set for an upset but, after dropping a shot back of McIlroy at the first playoff hole, Spaun found the water at the iconic par 3 17th, with a triple bogey extinguishing any hope of the American lifting the title at TPC Sawgrass.

Speaking after his runner-up finish, which secured the biggest paycheck of his career, Spaun explained how he was "100% committed" to the pivotal shot on the 17th tee box.

"I was committed to the club, committed to the shot shape that I was trying to hit. We were getting numbers on the range with the TrackMan and literally the same wind direction it was flying like 128 yards. It was a perfect club," stated Spaun.

"I hit it, I guess, just too good. Kind of went right through the wind. I almost was telling it in my head to get up because it looked like it was kind of floating.

"I didn't know where it was. I thought it was maybe in the front bunker and Gary told me it was in the water. I hit a great shot. I did what I needed to do. It just didn't work out in my favor."

JJ Spaun and Rory McIlroy shake hands on the 18th green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claiming one of the best results of his career, aside from his 2022 Valero Texas Open victory, Spaun remains positive for the remainder of the season, a season that has already yielded a tie for third at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a runner-up finish at the Cognizant Classic.

"It's hard to not feel discouraged a little bit, but nothing but positives in putting myself in contention and giving myself a chance to win in a playoff," explained Spaun, who will now move to around 25th in the World Rankings.

"If someone told me that would happen to start the week, I would totally take it. Nothing but positives to take from it, and hopefully I can just learn from this and get it done next time."

