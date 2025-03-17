‘It’s Hard To Not Feel Discouraged’ - JJ Spaun Reacts After Players Championship Playoff Defeat To Rory McIlroy
The American came up short in a bid to win The Players Championship, as Spaun would rue a costly triple bogey at the par 3 17th in a playoff with Rory McIlroy
After finishing in a share of the lead with Rory McIlroy on Sunday at The Players Championship, J.J Spaun and the four-time Major winner headed into a Monday playoff.
The stage was set for an upset but, after dropping a shot back of McIlroy at the first playoff hole, Spaun found the water at the iconic par 3 17th, with a triple bogey extinguishing any hope of the American lifting the title at TPC Sawgrass.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Speaking after his runner-up finish, which secured the biggest paycheck of his career, Spaun explained how he was "100% committed" to the pivotal shot on the 17th tee box.
"I was committed to the club, committed to the shot shape that I was trying to hit. We were getting numbers on the range with the TrackMan and literally the same wind direction it was flying like 128 yards. It was a perfect club," stated Spaun.
"I hit it, I guess, just too good. Kind of went right through the wind. I almost was telling it in my head to get up because it looked like it was kind of floating.
"I didn't know where it was. I thought it was maybe in the front bunker and Gary told me it was in the water. I hit a great shot. I did what I needed to do. It just didn't work out in my favor."
Claiming one of the best results of his career, aside from his 2022 Valero Texas Open victory, Spaun remains positive for the remainder of the season, a season that has already yielded a tie for third at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a runner-up finish at the Cognizant Classic.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"It's hard to not feel discouraged a little bit, but nothing but positives in putting myself in contention and giving myself a chance to win in a playoff," explained Spaun, who will now move to around 25th in the World Rankings.
"If someone told me that would happen to start the week, I would totally take it. Nothing but positives to take from it, and hopefully I can just learn from this and get it done next time."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
‘Most Of The Time I Don’t Bother Signing Up’ - The Cliquey Culture Hurting Women’s Golf
Our women's golf editor highlights an issue that is quietly pushing some female golfers to the sidelines
By Alison Root Published
-
Paul McGinley Proposes ‘One Of The Things That I Think LIV Have Got Right’ To Be Applied To PGA Tour
The Golf Channel analyst thinks a key change implemented by LIV Golf could make all the difference to the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Paul McGinley Proposes ‘One Of The Things That I Think LIV Have Got Right’ To Be Applied To PGA Tour
The Golf Channel analyst thinks a key change implemented by LIV Golf could make all the difference to the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Keegan Bradley Makes Second Hole-In-One Of 2025 At Another Iconic Venue
Keegan Bradley made an ace in the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass - and it's not the only iconic venue he's achieved it at this year
By Mike Hall Published
-
J.J. Spaun Involved In Drop Drama While In Contention At The Players Championship
Playing the ninth hole at TPC Sawgrass, the American received a huge slice of luck via a double drop at the par 5, with the move leading to a birdie
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How A Strong Finish At The Players Championship Will Mean This Professional May Retain His PGA Tour Card
Bud Cauley is needing to finish in, or around, the top 5 at TPC Sawgrass to keep his PGA Tour playing rights for 2025, with the American currently playing on a major medical extension
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many Monday Finishes Have There Been At The Players Championship?
The Players Championship is the PGA Tour's flagship event and, throughout its history, there have been eight Monday finishes, with the last being in 2022
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Wins Second Players Championship In Playoff Over JJ Spaun
The Northern Irishman defeated JJ Spaun over three extra holes at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course to lift the 2025 Players Championship
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The Players Championship
The Players Championship provides players with a huge tournament purse and it also means the caddies receive a handy payday as well
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Players Championship Tee Times - Round Four
J.J Spaun, Bud Cauley and Lucas Glover are the final group as for Sunday's deciding round at TPC Sawgrass
By Mike Hall Published