Tour Pro Withdraws From 151st Open After Leukaemia Diagnosis

When Michael Hendry came runner-up to Taichi Kho in March’s World City Championship in Hong Kong, the New Zealander seemed set to make his third appearance in The Open as it earned him playing privileges for the Royal Liverpool tournament.

However, the World No.449 has now revealed he has been diagnosed with leukaemia, meaning he will no longer take part in the final men's Major of the year.

Hendry revealed his diagnosis on Instagram. The 43-year-old posted an image of his player’s badge for the 151st Open along with a statement that began: “Earning these doesn't come easy and I was so excited to earn qualification to this year's Open Championship, but alas I will no longer be able to compete this year.”

Hendry then revealed that he only learned about his condition last month. He continued: “On returning home from overseas in early April I was shocked to be diagnosed with leukaemia (blood cancer). The last 6 weeks have seen me in hospital undergoing treatment to try and rid myself of the disease. I have a long battle ahead of me. This is the fight of my life, a fight for my life, but one I am determined to win.”

Despite being faced with a life-threatening condition, Hendry remained positive and vowed to come back stronger than ever. He wrote: "Some of you are already aware of my diagnosis and all I can say is thank you. I had no idea so many people cared so much. Your love and support have been truly overwhelming. I'm currently enjoying some time at home to rest and recover in preparation for more chemotherapy. I will beat this and I will be back better than ever!”

He then concluded his statement, writing: "Thanks again for all your love and support. Hopefully my next post will have some positive news with it. But until then any positive vibes you can spare will go a long long way. Cheers Mike."

Hendry appeared in The Open in 2017 and 2018, where he missed the cut on both occasions. As well as his impressive performance in Hong Kong earlier in the year, he has 15 professional wins, with the most recent coming in February’s Vic Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia.