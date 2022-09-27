Tour Pro Receives Four Stroke Penalty For Carrying 15 Clubs

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wesley Bryan competed in the Monday Qualifiers for the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship, but his task was made harder by a four-stroke penalty as he had 15 clubs in his bag – one over the maximum permitted.

The 2017 RBC Heritage winner had been hoping to make the field for this week’s event at the Country Club of Jackson, but while he was battling for one of the four qualifying spots, a video posted to Twitter by the PGA Tour shows he had two 7-irons. A quick club count by his caddie confirmed there were, in fact, 15 clubs in his bag, meaning Bryan’s attempt to qualify immediately became harder.

However, far from being downbeat about the revelation, Bryan took the news in excellent spirits, laughing about his misfortune before saying: “You can go ahead and add four to my score, boys!” Bryan then prepared for his tee shot but not before saying: “Can you imagine if we were like 4 or 5-under at this point?" He then played a shot that left him distinctly unimpressed. The 32-year-old responded by saying: “Maybe I should have hit the other 7-iron.”

You can watch the video of the incident here.

Oops 😅@WesleyBryanGolf accidentally carried two 7 irons during @Sanderson_Champ Monday Qualifier and will be assessed a 4-stroke penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag. pic.twitter.com/DiK2YIU5j6September 26, 2022 See more

Bryan wasn’t the only person to see the funny side of the incident. One of the replies to the video came from his brother, George, posting under the name of the popular YouTube channel the siblings host, Bryan Bros Golf, who took a lighthearted dig at his brother and the caddie:

Hahahaahah fire the caddy!!! Typical crashkins 😂😂(To be fair Matt(crashkins) WD after 10 holes then came out to caddy for Wesley. So it was 100% on my smart brother!)September 26, 2022 See more

It's not the first time Bryan has made headlines for unusual incidents on the course. In March, he made the cut in the Valspar Championship after hitting a shot while on his knees, while in 2017 he broke the PGA Tour record for the fastest round, completing his final round in the BMW Championship in less than an hour and a half.

Bryan missed out on qualification this week, with Alejandro Tosti, Ben Silverman, Quade Cummins and Cole Hammer teeing it up in the tournament instead. Bryan, who is World No.729, last appeared on the PGA Tour in the Wyndham Championship in August but missed the cut. His most impressive finish in 2022 so far came with a tie for 15th at the Corales Puntacana Championship in March.