WATCH: PGA Tour Pro Makes Cut After Hitting Shot Off His Knees

The battle of keeping your PGA Tour card can be a struggle at the best of times and, for Wesley Bryan, a shot from off his knees at the Valspar Championship, could be the difference in him keeping his PGA Tour card and losing it, as the American made the cut bang on the number on Friday.

Playing in his final event on a major medical exemption, Bryan would need to par the final two holes of his second round to make it to the weekend. If that wasn't enough pressure, the 31-year-old would then need to finish in 51st alone to secure his conditional Tour status, with a finish of sixth alone meaning he keeps his card.

It seemed though that the chance of making it to Saturday and Sunday had slipped by for the PGA Tour winner, as his tee shot on the par-3 8th, his 17th, found some tree trouble. What followed next though, can only be described as a ridiculous finish!

Getting down on his knees to play the shot, Bryan managed to advance his ball out and avoid the greenside bunkers. From there, he pitched to 2 feet and cleaned up for a bogey four.

Now needing a birdie at the last, the American would find the fairway before sticking his wedged approach to 3-feet before rolling in the birdie putt to make the cut bang on the line at Innisbrook.

Going in to the weekend, Bryan will start in a share of 49th place, with a whopping 23 other players also on the three-under-par mark.

As well as Bryan, there have also recently been stories of PGA Tour professionals keeping their card in extremely tense circumstances. Just a few weeks ago, Ryan Brehm was playing the Puerto Rico Open which also just happened to be the last event of his medical exemption.

Coming into the tournament, Brehm needed a runner-up finish to keep his PGA Tour status for 2022. However, the American would go one better and actually secure the title in Puerto Rico. Because of the win, he earned a two-year exemption on the Tour, as well as a $666,000 pay cheque.