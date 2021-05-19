Interviewers caught the American off guard when questioning him about rangefinders, which he didn't know he could use in this week's tournament.

Tony Finau “Didn’t Know” He Can Use Rangefinders At PGA Championship

During his Tuesday press conference ahead of this week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, Tony Finau seemed surprised when asked about using rangefinders for the tournament.

The PGA of America announced in February that players could use rangefinders for all three of its Major championships this year.

However, reporters caught 31-year-old Finau unaware when asking the one-time PGA Tour winner whether he and his caddie would use the device or their yardage books more this week.

“You mean like during the tournament we’re able to use a – we really are?” Finau said.

“I didn’t know.

“We can use our rangefinders during competition?” he asked once again.

When the reporter told him that he could use rangefinders, aside from on slopes, Finau’s confusion grew.

“I didn’t know that, I haven’t had time to think about it.

“But I’m sure I’ll just refer to what I’m used to, which is just looking at the yardage book, walking it off with my caddie.

“There’s a lot more numbers than just the flagstick for us.

Even more surprising, perhaps, is the fact that Finau’s caddie didn’t even know the device is allowed for the tournament, especially considering the coverage it has received in recent months.

“But that’s interesting, I’ll tell me caddie and then we’ll do some work with it.”

Justin Thomas has already had his say on rangefinders, saying they “won’t speed pace of play up”, which caddies have also echoed since February’s announcement.

Finau enters his seventh PGA Championship at Kiawah Island seeking to win his maiden Major title.

His best performance in the competition came last year, finishing T4, while his most recent Major appearance resulted in T10 at the Masters in April.