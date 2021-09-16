Tommy Fleetwood: “The Standard Of Golf Is A Joke At The Moment”

The five-time European Tour winner discusses his form and the level of professional golf right now

Tommy Fleetwood is set to make his second Ryder Cup appearance at Whistling Straits and may just be coming into form at the perfect time.

It has hardly been a vintage year for the Englishman, currently ranked 36th in the world, although he seems to be very happy where his game is right now.

He is without a victory since November 2019 but came very close in Italy just two weeks ago, where he finished T2nd and just one back of Nicolai Hojgaard.

Fleetwood, speaking at a recent Tag Heuer media event, described the standard of professional golf right now as “a joke”, especially after his 14-under-par finish at Wentworth was only good enough for T12th.

Watch: Tommy Fleetwood Q&A

“It’s getting better. It’s been a tough year like your game ebbs and flow doesn’t it, you find form and lose form,” Fleetwood said of his 2021 so far.

“I think the standard of golf is a joke at the moment.

“I shot five under yesterday [BMW PGA final round] and moved up two places on a hard golf course so I think when you aren’t playing well, at the moment it’s just getting highlighted.

“Courses are tough, margins for error are small, and it’s hard to get momentum when it’s like that.

“So I’m happy that I’m starting to play well, Italy was great just put in like three-and-a-half good rounds together but like just being up there in contention and hitting some shots under pressure was great.

“At the end of the day for what’s been a bit of a struggle of a year, The Open was back, I played well in The Open, I played in the Olympics, I’m playing a Ryder Cup so it’s not that bad.”

Tommy Fleetwood is a TAG Heuer Ambassador and wears the TAG Heuer Connected: Golf Edition. Discover more at www.tagheuer.com/golf and download the TAG Heuer Golf app.