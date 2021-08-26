We discuss all the latest from a busy weekend in golf and answer your questions...

Podcast: Does The FedEx Cup Playoff Format Need Fixing?

On the podcast this week Dan and Elliott look back on Anna Nordqvist’s Open triumph and Tony Finau’s first victory since 2016.

We discuss the Solheim Cup teams, FedEx Cup Playoffs as well as much more, plus we answer plenty of listener questions. Enjoy!

Listen below:

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

The Clubhouse is brought to you by Titleist, the #1 ball in golf – trusted by the AIG Women’s Open champion, alongside fellow winners Tony Finau and Johannes Veerman.

The Women’s British Open champion trusted the Pro V1x golf ball, TSi3 driver, TSi2 fairway, NEW T100 irons and three SM8 wedges to claim the third major championship and first Women’s Open of her career.

She put on a stunning display with her new T-Series irons, making 11 birdies and just one bogey over her final 38 holes, hitting 79 percent of the greens to claim a one-shot victory at Carnoustie.

She was joined by Titleist golf ball loyalist Johannes Veerman, who trusted a Pro V1 golf ball for his first European Tour title at the D+D Real Czech Masters. Where the #1 brand in golf also topped the golf ball, driver, iron and wedge counts at Albatross Golf Club.

Meanwhile, Tony Finau trusted the Pro V1 golf ball to capture his second-career PGA Tour victory at the Northern Trust, as more players put Titleist drivers, hybrids, utility irons, irons and wedges in play than any other brand at Liberty National.

Head to Titleist.co.uk to find the right Titleist product for your game.