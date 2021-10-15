‘Great For The Younger Girls To Play With Older Players’ – Catriona Matthew

Europe's double Solheim Cup winning captain is enjoying imparting her wisdom on the younger pros

This week’s Aramco Team Series in New York City has brought out some of women’s golf’s royalty in Catriona Matthew.

The two-time Team Europe Solheim Cup winning captain rarely plays competitive golf these days, but tees it up at Glen Oaks Club this week on the four-person team captained by American Alison Lee.

“Catriona’s a legend, growing up and playing golf I would always watch her play, I don’t want you to feel old or anything,” Lee laughed as she was interviewed on the broadcast with Matthew on the 16th tee.

Matthew, naturally loves team events, and enjoys the variety of pros in these events.

“I like the fact that we get to play with different pros than we might normally, and I think it’s great for the younger, newer girls on Tour to be paired with older players from whom they can pick up some good tips,” Matthew told Golf Monthly.

“It’s fun to be pulling together as a team, and to be able to share that unique experience with the amateurs too.”

The first round leader of the individual portion of the event is Sophia Popov, who is three clear at seven-under-par.

The 29-year-old is a big fan of the course at Glen Oaks.

“The greens are so pure, if you hit them online with the right speed, you’re making most of them,” Popov said.

Garrett Johnston is a reporter and presenter based in Washington, DC.