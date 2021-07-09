Georgia Hall produced a stunning nine-under-par 64 to set a new course record at the Aramco Team Series.

Georgia Hall Shoots Course Record At Centurion Club

The former Women’s Open Champion shone on the second day at Centurion, with two eagles and five birdies currently putting her top of the individual standings.

Hall, who only has one top-10 this season, started her day well with back-to-back birdies at the 1st and 2nd being followed by consecutive birdies at the 4th and 5th.

With a strong start, the 25-year-old would then give the home crowds something to really cheer about! Making eagle at the par-4 8th to get to six-under-par for the day.

The Englishwoman was far from done though, with a second eagle following only five holes later, this time at the near 500-yard par-5 13th.

Hall was flying and her score would only get better as she stuck her tee shot on the green at the 17th to set up yet another birdie.

It would be a slightly cagey finish down the last for the former Major champion, with the 25-year-old showcasing all of her short game skill from a tricky spot.

With the ball well below her feet, and in knee high rough, she would slide a superb wedge to near gimme range, with the resulting par putt leading to a nine-under-par 64 and a new course record.

Currently leading the individual tournament, Hall said: “It’s been really nice to get out on the golf course after Covid and be able to start travelling again. Having my boyfriend on the bag this week has also been great.

“He’s such great company and we get on really well, so I’m very lucky that we can make that situation work on and off the golf course and it does really help me.”