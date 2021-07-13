Speaking ahead of the 149th Open Championship, Koepka shared how the origins of the feud came from Bryson DeChambeau's Twitch stream.

Brooks Koepka On Feud With DeChambeau: “Now It’s Fair Game”

It’s an ongoing feud that has been dominating golf all season and today Brooks Koepka provided us with some more information on the origins of his feud with Bryson DeChambeau as well as how he plans to be on the same team as him during the Ryder Cup later this year.

Speaking today ahead of the 149th Open Championship, Koepka was again asked about his relationship – or lack thereof – with Bryson DeChambeau and why the feud began.

Heated discussions between the two began at the Northern Trust in August 2019 when Koepka mentioned DeChambeau’s name in a slow play debate.

“He didn’t like that I had mentioned his name in slow play, so we had a conversation in the locker room, and then I guess we said something else in the press conference but didn’t mention his name in it, and he walked up to Ricky, said something. It was, You tell your man if he’s got something to say, say it to myself. I thought that was ironic because he went straight to Ricky.

“Ricky told me when I came out, hit a few putts, and then just walked right over to him, we had a conversation. We both agreed we’d leave each other out of it and wouldn’t mention each other, just kind of let it die off, wouldn’t mention each other’s names, just go about it.”

“So then he decided I guess he was going on that little, whatever, playing video games online or whatever and brought my name up and said a few things, so now it’s fair game.”

It appears then – after the two agreed at the Northern Trust in 2019 that calling each other out publicly was not the way forward – Bryson went back on his word and started to regardless.

DeChambeau has been using Twitch for a number of years to stream him playing video games and connect with his fans.

It was on this platform – as early as January 2020 – where he started bringing up Koepka’s name.

Koepka was also asked today about how he would deal with being on the same team as Bryson a the upcoming Ryder Cup.

“It’s only a week. I mean, look, I can put it aside for business,” Koepka explained, “If we’re going to be on the same team, I can deal with anybody in the world for a week. I’m not playing with him. I’m pretty sure we’re not going to be paired together; put it that way. I think it’s kind of obvious.”

“We’re not going to be high fiving and having late-night conversations. I do my thing, he does his thing. Yeah, we’re on the same team, but it’s not an issue at all. I don’t view it as an issue. I don’t think he does.”

The two haven’t been paired for the opening two rounds of the Open this year, but good performances for them both could see them paired together on Saturday or Sunday – box office viewing.