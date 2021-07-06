Swedish double major-winner Anna Nordqvist has been announced as the first official ambassador of the new Aramco Team Series

Anna Nordqvist Announced As Aramco Team Series Official Ambassador

Two time major-winning golfer Anna Nordqvist has today been announced as the inaugural ambassador of the new Aramco Team Series, four new team format tournaments with the debut event taking place at The Centurion Club from 8th – 10th July 2021.

The Swede – who played in last year’s debut Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF – will help promote the innovative events to a global audience, as she competes on both the LPGA and European Tours.

Nordqvist will play in all four Aramco Team Series events planned for 2021, starting with the debut in London this week and followed by identical $1million prize-fund tournaments in Spain (August 5-7) and New York (October 14-16), before culminating in Jeddah in November (10-12).

As ambassador, the 12-time Tour champion will also sport tournament branding as she plays across the world.

Nordqvist – whose major wins came in the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship – said: “I’m very proud to take on an ambassadorial role for the Aramco Team Series – a brand new, exciting set of tournaments that have already brought massive excitement to the Tour and which I believe have the power to really take women’s golf to that next level.

“The backing given by Aramco to these events is phenomenal and was something that the women’s game really needed. That support is allowing us to present a new picture of ladies golf and one which brings amateur golfers closer than ever to the action, which makes me proud to spread the message of the Aramco Team Series.

“These tournaments are guaranteed to bring a new energy and intrigue to our game.”

Majed Al Sorour is CEO of Golf Saudi, owners of the Aramco Team Series event. He said: “The Aramco Team Series – with its unique team format – is something completely different from anything happening in the professional game, men or women’s, anywhere in the world. It was a format we trialed with the Saudi Ladies Team International last year and one we knew we had struck gold with, purely based on the reaction of the players who competed. That single event has grown into what we now have with the Aramco Team Series.

“The ambition is to elevate women’s golf and the LET. That’s something that Anna already does, as a two-time Major champion who impresses week-in-week-out on a global scale. She is a perfect ambassador for the Series and we are all delighted to have her on board.”

Each Aramco Team Series tournament will see 36 captains lead teams of four players, who together will compete to shoot the lowest combined score over three days of golf. All teams will feature three LET players paired through a draft system, in which captains choose one player and are randomly assigned another. The fourth member of each team will be an amateur golfer, making Aramco Team Series events unique to any others in golf.

For more information on Team Up and the Aramco Team Series – London, visit aramcoteamseries.com