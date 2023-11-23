Top 10 PGA Tour Earners Take Home $220m Between Them In Total Winnings

The money being splashed about in LIV Golf may get the headlines, but it's still a lucrative business being successful on PGA Tour as the top 10 in total earnings took home $220 million between them in 2023.

Taking into account PGA Tour earnings across the regular season, the FedEx Cup playoffs and also the recent Player Impact Program (PIP) bonuses then it was a good year for golf's elite.

Viktor Hovland banked the most money overall thanks to his $18m victory at the FedEx Cup taking his total earnings to $37.1m.

Rory McIlroy came in second after winning the top prize of $15m in the PIP bonus to swell his coffers to $32.9m, while Scottie Scheffler came third overall with $29m thanks to topping the money list during the regular PGA Tour campaign.

Top earners ranked by total winnings

Jon Rahm's relatively poor display in the FedEx Cup, by his standards, saw him finish in fourth with a still eye-watering $26.2m in total earnings, with then a big drop-off to Xander Schauffele's $18m.

Wyndham Clark is a fine example of just what you can achieve by peaking at the right time, as the surprise US Open champion made a total of $17.8m during the season.

Clark won just $1.5m the season before his maiden Major victory, and had never previously eclipsed $2m, and when he does he goes on to pocket $17.8m!

Top earners ranked by PGA Tour regular season winnings

It's Scheffler who led the way in terms of just PGA Tour money during the regular part of the season, as the World No.1 pocketed a whopping $21m from an ultra-consistent season including a win at the Players Championship.

That $21m was still the highest amount won by itself even across the FedEx Cup and PIP, but it took Scheffler a long, hard season to compile.

Rahm was second in pure PGA Tour money terms, but was overtaken by Hovland after his FedEx Cup success and then McIlroy by his PIP bonus.

Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay were the only two other players to win over $10m in regular season earnings, while Open champion Brian Harman made $9.2m - and surprised many by grabbing $2m in PIP bonuses.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton both won just over $8m on the PGA Tour, while Rickie Fowler $7.9m as he got back to form on the course and showed he still moves the needle off the course too with $5.5m from the PIP fund.