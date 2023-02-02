Tom Brady’s Retirement Means More Time For NFL Legend To Hit The Golf Course

The NFL has lost it’s greatest ever player after seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady retired recently, but American football’s loss could be golf’s gain.

The 45-year-old retired last year in a move that lasted just 40 days until the thirst to put on his shoulder pads again became too much, but this time Brady says his decision is “for good” after what was in many ways his toughest season.

On the field he endured a first ever losing record as a starting QB in his career of over two decades, while off the field he got divorced from Giselle Bundchen with reports a lot of that was down to his decision to reverse his retirement.

Brady won’t be on the field anymore, but he could be on the TV as he’s signed a huge deal with Fox to be their lead NFL analyst, but with much more spare time on his hands chances are he’ll be hitting the golf course.

A lot of people have already seen Brady’s golf game is in decent shape, as he’s been involved in three different editions of The Match - and as you can see from the below video, he's got the game.

Celebrating @TomBrady's 7th Super Bowl win in 10 appearances with this Lombardi-level moment on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/h3ZWtKEU4tFebruary 8, 2021 See more

Brady has one of very few losing records in The Match, going 1-2 when winning alongside Aaron Rodgers to beat fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, but losing twice alongside Phil Mickelson.

Brady has also been seen in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, although given it’s timing he’s usually still involved in the NFL play-offs when it’s being played out in California.

And moments after he confirmed his retirement, another nailed-on Hall of Famer JJ Watt threw out an invitation to an ex-players golfing get together, with Brady having to buy the beers as the new guy on the tee.

Another former QB Tony Romo is a famous golf nut and tried to qualify for the US Open along with playing in several Pro-Am events on the PGA Tour, so we’re likely to see Brady in some of these major ones now he too can add ‘former’ before his name.