Who Is Tiger Woods' New Caddie At The Genesis Invitational? Let Him Explain...

Tiger Woods has explained the reasoning behind his decision to have Lance Bennett as his caddie for this week's Genesis Invitational.

Making his first start of the year, Woods is still yet to settle on a permanent looper following his split with Joe LaCava almost a year ago.

The 15-time Major champion had business partner Rob McNamara on the bag for the Hero World Challenge in December, with his daughter, Sam, caddying for him during the PNC Championship later that month.

Woods has now hired Bennett, former caddie of Sungjae Im and Matt Kuchar, for this week at Riviera Country Club and said the pair's long personal history was a key reason for the decision.

"As far as Lance is concerned, I've had a great relationship with him over the years going back to when he caddied for Kooch and when we played at the Presidents Cup together back in, what, Muirfield Village," the 48-year-old explained at a pre-tournament press conference.

The aforementioned 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village saw Kuchar - with Bennett on the bag - and Woods combine to great success, going 3-1 in their matches together as part of a winning US team.

Both Kuchar and Woods were part of many further American teams which led to Woods and Bennett forming somewhat of a close personal bond.

"In all the years that we've been on Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups together and the times, I've been able to play with him in the same groups. Very down to earth, very loyal and how he conversated through the years, I've also taken notice of that.

"We've had the same type of feels in how we look at the golf course and how we read putts, they're very similar. I think we're going to be a great team and look forward to the challenge."

While Woods may be making his first start of the year, this week's setting is a familiar site for the American who made his Tour debut at this very event.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner has been frank about his physical limitations following ankle surgery in April last year but has consistently maintained his intention to play around one event a month moving forward.

When asked for an update on his ankle, Woods said: "My ankle doesn't hurt anymore because no bones are rubbing anymore. But then again, it's different.

"Other parts of my body have to take the brunt of it. Just like my back is fused so other of my body have taken the brunt of that. I have two different body parts that are now fused. Other parts of the body have to adapt.

"I still love competing, I love playing, I love being a part of the game of golf. This is the game of a lifetime and I don't ever want to stop playing."

Woods gets his tournament underway on Thursday alongside Gary Woodland and close friend Justin Thomas.