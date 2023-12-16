Tiger Woods Reveals One Thing Charlie Does That Gets Under His Skin

Tiger Woods revealed the one thing Charlie does that gets on his nerves as the two enjoyed a light-hearted Pro-Am round ahead of the PNC Championship.

Woods is continuing to step up his recovery following his ankle surgery earlier in the year. The 15-time Major champion played last month at the Hero World Challenge and will now tee it up this weekend alongside his son for the fourth successive year.

On Friday, the two took to the course at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club as they prepared for Saturday's first round, with social media capturing every moment. Woods was videoed hitting driver off the fairway, much to the dismay of his son, as the the 47-year-old continued to show signs of an improved physical condition following his latest spell out.

Charlie, meanwhile, continued to stir up nostalgic memories of his father with his aggressive recoil off the tee as well as walking in a birdie on the 17th in a manner synonymous with Woods Sr.

After the round, Woods faced questions from the media, revealing the one habit off the course that irks him the most about his 14-year-old son.

"I just don't like the fact that he stares at his phone all the time," Tiger revealed. "Put your phone away and just look around. That's one of the things that I think all parents struggle with is most kids don't look up anymore.

"Everyone is looking down. Look around you, the world is so beautiful around you, just look up. But everyone is staring into a screen, and that's how people view life. It drives me nuts at times because he's always looking down and there's so many things around you that are so beautiful at the same time.”

And speaking separately to Golf Channel, the 82-time PGA Tour winner provided a further update on his physical condition as he looks to compete in his second tournament in as many months after a seven-month layoff.

"It's better. Today was definitely a bit better. I felt like I was able to knock a lot of the rust off there at Hero [World Challenge] and my hands felt better with control hitting shots," he added.

"Especially today with the wind blowing as hard as it was, I was able to hit flighted shots nicely, which was not quite on par or as sharp as I was, as I wanted to be at Hero."

The first round of the PNC Championship has been brought forward and made into a two-tee start due to bad weather being forecast for Saturday, with Team Wood set to get underway at 8:22am.