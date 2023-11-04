Tiger Woods' Former Coach Claims 'PGA Tour Owe That Guy Everything'
Speaking to No Laying Up, Sean Foley also explained that he wouldn't wish Woods' type of fame and notoriety on anybody
Throughout the history of professional golf, Tiger Woods has arguably had the biggest impact on the game, with the American a 15-time Major winner and accumulating 82 victories on the PGA Tour circuit.
Not only is he one of the most successful and recognizable golfers to walk the planet, but he has been one of the biggest influences when it comes to the talk of prize money in the PGA Tour. Since arriving on the scene, the money on offer has increased massively.
One of golf's mega stars, Woods has worked with a few coaches throughout his career, with one of his previous acquaintances, Sean Foley, claiming that the "PGA Tour owe that guy everything."
Speaking to No Laying Up, Foley stated: “To be able to spend time with him like that and get to know him and just see the sheer difficulty of his life, that type of fame and that type of notoriety, you wouldn’t wish it on anybody.
"I think the game of golf, especially the PGA Tour, they owe that guy everything because purses are not here today because of the business development aspects of the PGA Tour. It’s all due to a black kid in a red shirt from Orange County, California.”
Previously working with Butch Harmon, a time which equated to eight Major victories, Woods has also worked with Hank Haney, Chris Como and Foley himself. They started in 2010 and, after four years together, which included eight PGA Tour wins and a return to the top of the World Rankings, the duo parted in August 2014.
Describing the stint as a “lifelong ambition of mine to teach the best player of all time in our sport,” the Canadian instructor, who has worked with the likes of Lydia Ko, Justin Rose and Danny Willett added “I think we did a pretty good job together.
“I think what I would have done much more, that I understand now is I would’ve probably spent less time coaching him and more time just being his friend as I was. Like how arrogant was I to think ‘Did you actually teach Tiger Woods about golf?’”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
