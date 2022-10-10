Tiger Woods Drops To Record Low World Ranking

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods has slipped to his lowest ever position in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

The 46-year-old, who has spent a record 683 weeks as World No.1, has now fallen to World No.1206, seven places lower than his previous worst position of World No.1199.

🚨BREAKING@TigerWoods drops to #1206 in the world rankings, the lowest position he's been in his career (previous low point was #1199). Let's hope we'll see him back soon to give it another boost... 💪🐯 #OWGROctober 10, 2022 See more

Woods has played only three times this year as he attempts to regain fitness following a horrific leg injury he sustained in a car accident early in 2021. His first appearance came in The Masters in April. Woods impressed many with a creditable performance at Augusta National, finishing 47th with only his wayward putting standing in the way of a higher finish.

Following that encouraging display, Woods jumped 228 places to World No.745. However, any hopes that he could build on that were dashed when he withdrew from the PGA Championship after three rounds with his injury still clearly bothering him. Woods then opted to miss the US Open before playing in the 150th Open at St Andrews. Once again, though, the 15-time Major winner was far from at his best, and missed the cut following rounds of 78 and 75.

Video: Things You Didn't Know About Tiger Woods

Those performances coupled with Woods’ absence since July have inevitably led to a tumbling down the rankings. However, there are signs that the American may soon be in a position to start addressing the lowly position. He has recently been spotted practising at Pebble Beach, while his close friend Notah Begay III also suggested he could make an appearance later this year.

That could yet be at an event he hosts, the Hero World Challenge, which gets under way on 28 November. While Woods was not listed in the preliminary field for the event – which offers OWGR points – there are still three tournament exemption slots to be filled.