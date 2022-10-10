Tiger Woods Drops To Record Low World Ranking
The former World No.1 has hit a new low in the Official World Golf Ranking
Tiger Woods has slipped to his lowest ever position in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
The 46-year-old, who has spent a record 683 weeks as World No.1, has now fallen to World No.1206, seven places lower than his previous worst position of World No.1199.
Woods has played only three times this year as he attempts to regain fitness following a horrific leg injury he sustained in a car accident early in 2021. His first appearance came in The Masters in April. Woods impressed many with a creditable performance at Augusta National, finishing 47th with only his wayward putting standing in the way of a higher finish.
Following that encouraging display, Woods jumped 228 places to World No.745. However, any hopes that he could build on that were dashed when he withdrew from the PGA Championship after three rounds with his injury still clearly bothering him. Woods then opted to miss the US Open before playing in the 150th Open at St Andrews. Once again, though, the 15-time Major winner was far from at his best, and missed the cut following rounds of 78 and 75.
Video: Things You Didn't Know About Tiger Woods
Those performances coupled with Woods’ absence since July have inevitably led to a tumbling down the rankings. However, there are signs that the American may soon be in a position to start addressing the lowly position. He has recently been spotted practising at Pebble Beach, while his close friend Notah Begay III also suggested he could make an appearance later this year.
That could yet be at an event he hosts, the Hero World Challenge, which gets under way on 28 November. While Woods was not listed in the preliminary field for the event – which offers OWGR points – there are still three tournament exemption slots to be filled.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
