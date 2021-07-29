Tiger Woods has dismissed claims that he is the greatest golfer of all time while speaking to former NBA player Dwayne Wade

Tiger Woods Claims “I’m Not The GOAT” But Insists “I’m Not Done” In Golf

Tiger Woods has claimed that he doesn’t consider himself to be the greatest golfer of all time, suggesting that he still has more to achieve to earn that title.

Speaking to former NBA player Dwyane Wade in GolfDigest’s episode ‘A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons’, a four-part series filmed in February just one day before Woods’ car accident, Wade asks Tiger what he thought of the ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time) title.

Woods, 45, quickly dismissed Wade’s suggestion, stating: “I’m not the GOAT”.

Tiger Woods 82 PGA Tour wins ties him with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins, while his 15 Major championships comes second to Jack Nicklaus’ 18.

The 11-time PGA Tour Player of the Year also holds a host of other records, but claims that he still has work to do before he earns the ‘GOAT’ label.

“I’m not there yet,” Woods expressed after Wade pressed him to explain his reasoning.

Wade questioned Tiger’s response: “What will make you be there? “When you’re done?”

“I’m not done,” Woods replied.

Woods last won on the PGA Tour in 2019 at the ZOZO Championship, though he has only managed four events in just under two years since then – due to the pandemic, ongoing back issues, and a severe car accident in February earlier this year.

Woods suffered open fractures in both the upper and lower bones in his leg following the accident in Los Angeles, leaving him hospitalised and putting his golf career in doubt.

However, pictures have shown the legend applying weight to his surgically-repaired leg in Los Angeles, after he hosted the Genesis Invitational event at the Riviera Country Club.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner appeared outside a Beverly Hill hotel on crutches, applying pressure to the leg he had received extensive surgery on.

According to Rickie Fowler, who offered an update on Tiger’s situation ahead of the 3M Open in Minneapolis, Tiger’s focus is on getting fit to play golf again.

“I know he’s been getting after it as far as rehab goes, that takes up most of his day,” Fowler said.

“I know as kind of stubborn as he is, being as big of a golf nerd as all of us are, he’s putting the work in.

“It’s a long road till now, he’s got a long road ahead, but he’s putting the work in.”

Comebacks aren’t something unbeknown to Woods, who overcame an 11 year lay-off without a major victory to clinch the 2019 Masters in spectacular fashion.

Despite Woods’ interview with Dwayne Wade occurring just the day before his car accident, Woods said “I’m not done” on two further occasions, highlighting his determination to cement his status as the undisputed golf ‘GOAT’.